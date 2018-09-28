Log in
Global Off-Grid Solar Power Systems Market 2018-2022 to Post 14% CAGR | Technavio

09/28/2018 | 12:40pm CEST

According to the market research report released by Technavio, the global off-grid solar power systems market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period. The high cost of grid expansion is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180928005174/en/

According to the market research report released by Technavio, the global off-grid solar power syste ...

According to the market research report released by Technavio, the global off-grid solar power systems market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 14% until 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled ‘Global Off-grid Solar Power Systems Market 2018-2022’ provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

The market research analysis categorizes the global off-grid solar power systems market into the following applications:

  • Residential
  • Non-residential

In 2017, the non-residential segment accounted for 65% of the global market and is projected to decline to 62% by 2022, exhibiting almost 3% decrease in market share.

Global off-grid solar power systems market: Top emerging trend

The growing Pay-As-You-Go (PAYG) model is an emerging trend in the off-grid solar power systems market space. Over the past several years the need to improve energy access has been a crucial agenda across the world, especially in developing countries. The continuous decline in decentralized renewable technology cost, such as solar PV and energy storage, has improved the affordability of off-grid technologies, thus playing an important role in accelerating the energy access. However, building and sourcing financing for renewable-based mini-grids can be expensive in some countries, which has given rise to a new business model called Pay-As-You-Go.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

  • Market Outline
  • Global Off-grid Solar Power Systems Market Overview

Market Insights

  • Market Sizing and Forecasts
  • Market Growth
  • Market Drivers and Challenges
  • Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

  • Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)
  • Key leading countries
  • Market segmentation by application (residential and non-residential)

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario
  • Analysis of top vendors (Greenlight Planet, M-KOPA Kenya, Schneider Electric, SMA Solar Technology, Su-Kam Power Systems)

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
