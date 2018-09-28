Global Off-Grid Solar Power Systems Market 2018-2022 to Post 14% CAGR | Technavio

According to the market research report released by Technavio, the global off-grid solar power systems market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period. The high cost of grid expansion is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This research report titled ‘Global Off-grid Solar Power Systems Market 2018-2022’ provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global off-grid solar power systems market into the following applications:

Residential

Non-residential

In 2017, the non-residential segment accounted for 65% of the global market and is projected to decline to 62% by 2022, exhibiting almost 3% decrease in market share.

Global off-grid solar power systems market: Top emerging trend

The growing Pay-As-You-Go (PAYG) model is an emerging trend in the off-grid solar power systems market space. Over the past several years the need to improve energy access has been a crucial agenda across the world, especially in developing countries. The continuous decline in decentralized renewable technology cost, such as solar PV and energy storage, has improved the affordability of off-grid technologies, thus playing an important role in accelerating the energy access. However, building and sourcing financing for renewable-based mini-grids can be expensive in some countries, which has given rise to a new business model called Pay-As-You-Go.

