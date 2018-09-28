Global Off-Grid Solar Power Systems Market 2018-2022 to Post 14% CAGR | Technavio

According to the market research report released by Technavio, the
global off-grid solar power systems market is expected to accelerate at
a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period. The high cost of grid
expansion is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.
This research report titled ‘Global
Off-grid Solar Power Systems Market 2018-2022’ provides an
in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market
trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for
various market segments and all geographical regions.
The market research analysis categorizes the global off-grid solar power
systems market into the following applications:
-
Residential
-
Non-residential
In 2017, the non-residential segment accounted for 65% of the global
market and is projected to decline to 62% by 2022, exhibiting almost 3%
decrease in market share.
Global off-grid solar power systems market: Top emerging trend
The growing Pay-As-You-Go (PAYG) model is an emerging trend in the
off-grid solar power systems market space. Over the past several years
the need to improve energy access has been a crucial agenda across the
world, especially in developing countries. The continuous decline in
decentralized renewable technology cost, such as solar PV and energy
storage, has improved the affordability of off-grid technologies, thus
playing an important role in accelerating the energy access. However,
building and sourcing financing for renewable-based mini-grids can be
expensive in some countries, which has given rise to a new business
model called Pay-As-You-Go.
Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following
topics:
Executive Report
-
Market Outline
-
Global Off-grid Solar Power Systems Market Overview
Market Insights
-
Market Sizing and Forecasts
-
Market Growth
-
Market Drivers and Challenges
-
Key Emerging Trends
Market Segmentation Analysis
-
Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)
-
Key leading countries
-
Market segmentation by application (residential and non-residential)
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
-
Analysis of top vendors (Greenlight Planet, M-KOPA Kenya, Schneider
Electric, SMA Solar Technology, Su-Kam Power Systems)
