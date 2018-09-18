Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Offshore Supply Vessel Market 2018-2022 | Industry Analysis and Forecast | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 07:53pm CEST

Technavio analysts forecast the global offshore supply vessel market to grow at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180918005965/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global offshore supply vessel market for ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global offshore supply vessel market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing demand for high-capacity and LNG-fueled OSVs is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global offshore supply vessel market 2018-2022. In 2017, LNG was available at a competitive price when compared with HFO in the US and Europe. LNG is preferred over low sulfur gasoil in offshore vessels. Many major shipping manufacturers have launched LNG-fueled OSVs owing to the benefits of using LNG as an OSV fuel.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio’s analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global offshore supply vessel market is the increasing number of global offshore oil and gas drills:

Global offshore supply vessel market: Increasing number of global offshore oil and gas drills

In 2018, there has been an increase in the CAPEX in the oil and gas industry by 6%-7% owing to the rising offshore activities and the increasing investments in infrastructure. In May 2018, the oil prices increased to USD 68.79 per barrel when compared to USD 30 per barrel in January 2016. In 2017, the drilling activity in the US increased by approximately 26%, while the drilling footage increased by about 30%.

According to a senior research analyst at Technavio, “Several offshore blocks are being allocated by governments for E&P activities because of the steady rise in oil prices and the future uncertainty over prices. This has led to an increase in oil and gas drilling activities. This will promote the growth of the offshore supply vessel market as these activities need logistic support and supply of various drilling equipment.”

Global offshore supply vessel market: Segmentation analysis

The global offshore supply vessel market research report provides market segmentation by product (AHTS, PSV, FSIV, and MPSV) and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the four major products, the AHTS segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to over 39% of the market. This product segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 41% share. It was followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. APAC is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:22pLONE STAR GOLD : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:22pZURH INSU : For Winlock Residents, There's a New Insurance Company in Town
AQ
02:21pVALTECH : Appoints Former imc2 President Marc Blumberg As Executive Director In Dallas
AQ
02:20pBitcoin Legend Charlie Shrem Joins Kuende’s Advisory Board and Brings the Crypto.IQ Team of Experts
AC
02:18pPIRAEUS BANK : sets out new corporate culture at Values Festival
PU
02:18pFORD MOTOR : Transit Custom Extends Leadership with Unique PHEV Model and Upgraded Features; Transit Connect Sport Debuts
PU
02:18pFORD MOTOR : Smartest and Most Productive Ford Transit Makes Global Debut at Hannover CV Show
PU
02:18pBAE : Qatar-British deal on Typhoon jets may not happen
AQ
02:18pFORD MOTOR : Announces New Telematics and Data Services Solutions for Fleet Customers
PU
02:17pEMIRATES NBD BANK : and Emaar launch co-branded Visa cards
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tyson Foods CEO steps down for personal reasons
2APPLE : China says Trump forces its hand, will retaliate against new U.S. tariffs
3HENNES & MAURITZ : Zalando blames it on the sunshine as cuts forecasts again
4PANDORA : PANDORA : Shares in jeweller Pandora jump on takeover report
5Alibaba's Jack Ma says U.S.-China trade friction could last 20 years

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.