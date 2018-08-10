Log in
Global Oil & Gas Coring System Market, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/10/2018 | 06:04pm CEST

The "Global Oil & Gas Coring System Market By Type (Bottom Coring and Sidewall Coring), By Application (Onshore and Offshore), By Region (North America, Europe, MEA, South America and Asia-Pacific), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global oil & gas coring system market is forecast to surpass $ 9.7 billion by 2023.

Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to an increase in number of oil & gas exploration & production activities across the globe. Moreover, stringent regulations for exploration & production activities and rising production from offshore fields is further likely to push the demand for oil & gas coring systems in the coming years, globally.

Global Oil & Gas Coring System Market 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of oil & gas coring system in global market:

  • Oil & Gas Coring System Market Size, Share & Forecast
  • Segmental Analysis - By Type (Bottom Coring and Sidewall Coring), By Application (Onshore and Offshore), By Region (North America, Europe, MEA, South America and Asia-Pacific)
  • Competitive Analysis
  • Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Few of the major players operating in the global oil & gas coring system market include

  • Schlumberger Limited
  • The Halliburton Company
  • Baker Hughes, a GE company
  • China National Petroleum Corporation
  • Weatherford International plc
  • Saudi Arabian Oil Company
  • China National Offshore Oil Corporation
  • ALS Limited
  • National Oilwell Varco
  • HLS Asia Limited

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Voice of Customer

5. Global Oil & Gas Coring System Market Outlook

6. North America Oil & Gas Coring System Market Outlook

7. Asia-Pacific Oil & Gas Coring System Market Outlook

8. Europe Oil and Gas Coring Systems Market Outlook

9. Middle East and Africa Oil and Gas Coring Systems Market Outlook

10. South America Oil and Gas Coring Systems Market Outlook

11. Market Dynamics

12. Market Trends & Developments

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/85w5mm/global_oil_and?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
