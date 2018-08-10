Global Oil & Gas Coring System Market, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Oil & Gas Coring System Market By Type (Bottom Coring and Sidewall
Coring), By Application (Onshore and Offshore), By Region (North
America, Europe, MEA, South America and Asia-Pacific), Competition
Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added
to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global oil & gas coring system market is forecast to surpass $ 9.7
billion by 2023.
Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to an increase in
number of oil & gas exploration & production activities across the
globe. Moreover, stringent regulations for exploration & production
activities and rising production from offshore fields is further likely
to push the demand for oil & gas coring systems in the coming years,
globally.
Global Oil & Gas Coring System Market 2013-2023 discusses the
following aspects of oil & gas coring system in global market:
-
Oil & Gas Coring System Market Size, Share & Forecast
-
Segmental Analysis - By Type (Bottom Coring and Sidewall Coring), By
Application (Onshore and Offshore), By Region (North America, Europe,
MEA, South America and Asia-Pacific)
-
Competitive Analysis
-
Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Few of the major players operating in the global oil & gas
coring system market include
-
Schlumberger Limited
-
The Halliburton Company
-
Baker Hughes, a GE company
-
China National Petroleum Corporation
-
Weatherford International plc
-
Saudi Arabian Oil Company
-
China National Offshore Oil Corporation
-
ALS Limited
-
National Oilwell Varco
-
HLS Asia Limited
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. Global Oil & Gas Coring System Market Outlook
6. North America Oil & Gas Coring System Market Outlook
7. Asia-Pacific Oil & Gas Coring System Market Outlook
8. Europe Oil and Gas Coring Systems Market Outlook
9. Middle East and Africa Oil and Gas Coring Systems Market Outlook
10. South America Oil and Gas Coring Systems Market Outlook
11. Market Dynamics
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Competitive Landscape
14. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/85w5mm/global_oil_and?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180810005314/en/