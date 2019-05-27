Global Oil and Gas Separators Market 2019-2023 | Advances in Oil and Gas Separation Technologies to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global oil and gas separators market is expected to post a CAGR of
close to 3% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market
research report by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190527005086/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global oil and gas separators market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A key factor driving the growth of the global oil and gas separators
market is the rise in oil and gas production from unconventional
sources. The decline in conventional crude oil and gas production has
increased in oil and gas E&P activities in unconventional reservoirs.
This is spurring oil and gas production in wellheads that use oil and
gas separators to separate oil, gas, and water from the extracted
mixture. Oil and gas separators are used to refine the produced crude
oil. Therefore, an increase in oil and gas production from
unconventional sources will stimulate the demand for oil and gas
separators during the forecast period.
As per Technavio, the advances in oil and gas separation technologies
will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth
significantly over the forecast period. This global
oil and gas separators market 2019-2023 research report
also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will
affect market growth over 2019-2023.
Global oil and gas separators market: Advances
in oil and gas separation technologies
Oil and gas separation is a critical activity in E&P and refining
operations. The oil and gas separation process becomes increasingly
complex as the quality of extracted hydrocarbons keeps deteriorating.
This is pushing the oil and gas separator manufacturers to develop new
approaches and techniques. Inline oil and gas separation technology have
emerged as a cost-effective, simple, and light technique that can be
used to overcome the challenges faced by the global oil and gas
industry. It is easy to install and requires less maintenance compared
to traditional vessel-type separation technology. These features are
suitable for demanding production environments and can be used in new
fields and retrofit applications. Such advances in oil and gas
separation technologies will drive market growth during the forecast
period.
“Apart from the advances in oil and gas separation technologies,
other factors such as the adoption of modular mini-refineries, and the
increase in deepwater and ultra-deepwater E&P activities will have a
positive impact on the growth of the oil and gas separators market
during the forecast period,” says a senior research analyst at
Technavio.
Global oil and gas separators market:
Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global oil and gas separators
market by application (onshore, and offshore), by type (horizontal,
vertical, and spherical), and geographic regions (MEA, North America,
APAC, Europe, and South America)
The MEA region led the oil and gas separators market in 2018, followed
by North America, APAC, Europe, and South America, respectively. Saudi
Arabia is one of the largest exporters of oil and gas globally, and the
oil industry is the largest contributor to the country’s gross domestic
product. Moreover, the oil and gas drilling projects are increasing
significantly in the MEA region, which is resulting in more crude oil
and gas extraction. The extracted crude oil and gas will have to be
separated at the processing facilities into oil, gas, and water. This
will stimulate the need for oil and gas separators, thereby driving the
oil and gas separators market in MEA during the forecast period.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190527005086/en/