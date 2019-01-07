Global Oilfield Services Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Consolidation to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global oilfield services market is expected to post a CAGR of more
than 3% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market
research report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the global oilfield services market
is the rise in unconventional oil and gas resources. Over the years,
there has been a significant rise in the extraction of unconventional
energy resources such as crude oil and natural gas that are found in
shale formations, tight oil formations, and the oil sands. Countries
such as the US, Canada, China, and India have shown considerable
interest in these unconventional reserves to limit their dependency on
imported oil and gas. The key difference in the conventional and
unconventional sources of energy is the permeability of gas
distribution. Unconventional sources lag in permeability when compared
with conventional sources that have high permeability.
As per Technavio, the increasing consolidation will have a positive
impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the
forecast period. This global
oilfield services market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes
other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth
over 2018-2022.
Global oilfield services market: Consolidation
in the oilfield services industry
Companies in the oilfield services industry are focusing on adapting to
the volatile price environment and are striving to expand their scale of
operations. Therefore, several companies are forming strategic alliances
and are more involved in M&A activities even after the oil prices
started recovering in 2016. Consolidation is expected to play a pivotal
role in expanding geographic and service portfolios. With companies
looking to diversify their businesses, bring in new technological
advances, and expand their geographic presence, the consolidation among
vendors is expected to increase. This will fuel the growth of the market
during the forecast period.
“Apart from the rise in unconventional oil and gas resources, factors
such as the increase in number of deep-water and ultra-deep-water
drilling projects, and the growth in oil and gas demand will fuel the
growth of the global oilfield services market during the forecast
period,” says an analyst from Technavio.
Global oilfield services market: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the global oilfield services market
by application (onshore, and offshore), and geographical regions (APAC,
EMEA, and the Americas).
The Americas region led the market in 2018, followed by EMEA and APAC
respectively. Although the APAC region held the smallest share of the
market in 2018, it is expected to register the highest incremental
growth during the forecast period.
