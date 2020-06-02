Global Omega 3 Products Market 2019-2023 | Health Benefits of Omega 3 Products to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the Omega 3 products market and it is poised to grow by USD 16.13 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AKER BIOMARINE AS, Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Bellamy's Australia Ltd., Cargill Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Nestlé SA, Orkla ASA, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, and Unilever Group, are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The health benefits of Omega 3 products have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Omega 3 Products Market 2019-2023 : Segmentation
Omega 3 Products Market is segmented as below:
-
Product
-
Functional Food and Supplements
-
Infant Nutrition
-
Pharmaceutical
-
Pet Food and Feed
-
Geographic Landscape
-
APAC
-
Europe
-
MEA
-
North America
-
South America
Omega 3 Products Market 2019-2023 : Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our Omega 3 products market report covers the following areas:
-
Omega 3 Products Market Size
-
Omega 3 Products Market Trends
-
Omega 3 Products Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the increasing popularity of vegan Omega 3 products as one of the prime reasons driving the Omega 3 products market growth during the next few years.
Omega 3 Products Market 2019-2023 : Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Omega 3 products market, including some of the vendors such as AKER BIOMARINE AS, Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Bellamy's Australia Ltd., Cargill Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Nestlé SA, Orkla ASA, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, and Unilever Group. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Omega 3 products market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Omega 3 Products Market 2019-2023 : Key Highlights
-
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
-
Detailed information on factors that will assist Omega 3 products market growth during the next five years
-
Estimation of the Omega 3 products market size and its contribution to the parent market
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
-
The growth of the Omega 3 products market
-
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
-
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Omega 3 products market vendors
Table Of Contents :
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
-
2.1 Preface
-
2.2 Preface
-
2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
-
Market definition
-
Market sizing 2018
-
Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
-
Market segmentation by product
-
Comparison by product
-
Functional food and supplements - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Infant nutrition - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Pet food and feed - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
-
Market drivers
-
Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
-
Increasing popularity of vegan Omega 3 products
-
Technological innovations
-
Increasing online sales of Omega 3 products
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
-
Overview
-
Landscape disruption
-
Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
AKER BIOMARINE AS
-
Archer Daniels Midland Co.
-
BASF SE
-
Bellamy’s Australia Ltd.
-
Cargill Inc.
-
Koninklijke DSM NV
-
Nestlé SA
-
Orkla ASA
-
Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
-
Unilever Group
PART 14: APPENDIX
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
-
Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
