Global One Real Estate Investment : GOR Announces Issuance of Corporate Bonds

Press Release

7 September 2018

REIT Issuer:

Global One Real Estate Investment Corp.

Securities Code: 8958

Representative: Akio Uchida, Executive DirectorAsset Manager:

Global Alliance Realty Co., Ltd.

Representative: Yasushi Wada, President

Contact: Gen Yamazaki

General Manager REIT Finance Department

GOR Announces Issuance of Corporate Bonds

Tel: +81-3-3262-1494

7 September 2018 - Global One Real Estate Investment Corp. ("GOR") announces today that it decided to issue a total of 4 billion yen in public offering corporate bonds, in accordance with the comprehensive resolution on the issuance of corporate bonds at the board meeting held on 27 June 2018 as described below.

1. Issuance of the corporate bonds (1) Outline of the corporate bonds

1) Name of bonds

2) Issue amount

3) Bond certificate

***

: Series No. 12 unsecured bonds (with pari passu clause) Series No. 13 unsecured bonds (with pari passu clause) *The descriptions below refer to both Series No. 12 and No. 13 unsecured bonds, unless otherwise mentioned.

: Series No. 12 ( 3-year bonds) : 2 billion yen Series No. 13 (10-year bonds): 2 billion yen Total: 4 billion yen

: No bond certificates will be issued according to the Act on Book Entry of Corporate Bonds and Shares.

4) Issuance price

5) Redemption price

6) Interest rate

7) Amount per offering

8) Offering method

9) Offering period

10) Payment date

11) Collateral / guarantee

12) Redemption date / method

13) Interest payment date

14) Covenants

15) Ratings

16) Fiscal agent

17) Underwriters

(2) Reason for bond issuance

: 100 yen per 100 yen face value

: 100 yen per 100 yen face value

: Series No. 12 unsecured bonds: Series No. 13 unsecured bonds:

: 100 million yen

: Public placement

: 7 September 2018

: 27 September 2018 0.090 % per annum 0.730 % per annum

: The bonds will be issued on an unsecured and unguaranteed basis with no specific assets reserved.

: Series No. 12 unsecured bonds: The total amount will be redeemed on 27 September 2021. Series No. 13 unsecured bonds: The total amount will be redeemed on 27 September 2028. *The Corporate Bonds may be repurchased and cancelled at any time after the date of payment unless otherwise specified by the transfer agent. 1

: 27 March and 27 September of each year

: Negative pledge

: AA- (Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.)

: MUFG Bank, Ltd.

: Series No. 12 unsecured bonds: Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. Daiwa Securities Co., Ltd. SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. Series No. 13 unsecured bonds: Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. Daiwa Securities Co., Ltd. SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

The proceeds from the bond issuance will be used as a source of funds for the redemption of Series No. 6 unsecured corporate bonds (4 billion yen), for which payment is due 28 September 2018.

1

Japan Securities Depository Center, Inc.

2.

Amount, use, and scheduled expenditure period of the bond sale proceeds

(1) Total amount to be procured (approximate net balance): 3,967 million yen

(2) Specific use of funds to be procured and scheduled expenditure period:

The proceeds from the bond issuance will be used as a source of funds for the redemption of Series No. 6 unsecured corporate bonds (4 billion yen), for which payment is due 28

September 2018.

3. Amount of interest-bearing debt before and after the bond issuance The amounts of interest-bearing debt before and after the issuance of the Corporate Bonds and the redemption at maturity of series No. 6 unsecured corporate bonds are shown in the table below. (Yen in millions) Before issuance (A) After issuance (B) Net change (B-A) Short-term borrowings -- -- -- Long-term borrowings 75,500 75,500 -- Corporate bonds 19,000 19,000 -- Total interest-bearing debt 94,500 94,500 --

4. Others The risks relating to the issuance of the Corporate Bonds will not alter GOR's "Investment Risks" as detailed in the GOR Securities Report dated 27 June 2018.

About GOR:

Global One Real Estate Investment Corporation ("GOR") is a Japanese Real Estate Investment Trust (J-REIT) listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE: 8958) with the ultimate goal of pursuing maximum returns for unitholders. GOR cautiously selects prime properties at prime locations with an eye on "strong and sustainable competitiveness in the marketplace." The three key watchwords in selecting properties are: (1) CLOSER - easily accessible from nearby train stations; (2) NEWER - newly or recently built; and (3) LARGER - large office buildings with extensive office space.

For more information about GOR, please visit: http://www.go-reit.co.jp/eng/

Note: This document is the English version of "Press Release" that is written in Japanese. The English version is understood to be a translation of the Japanese version and is supplied as a convenience to investors who prefer to use English. This document, containing forward-looking statements, is not intended to be a solicitation of any particular investment transaction. Investors should consult with their own investment advisors regarding the appropriateness of investing in any of the securities or investment strategies.