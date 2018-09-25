Global One Real Estate Investment : GOR Obtains Debt Financing

Press Release

25 September 2018

REIT Issuer:

Global One Real Estate Investment Corp.

Securities Code: 8958

Representative: Akio Uchida, Executive Director

Asset Manager:

Global Alliance Realty Co., Ltd.

Representative: Yasushi Wada, President

Contact: Gen Yamazaki

General Manager

REIT Finance Department

Tel: +81-3-3262-1494

GOR Obtains Debt Financing

25 September 2018 - Global One Real Estate Investment Corp. ("GOR") announces today that it decided to obtain debt financing as follows.

1. Reason for debt financing The debt financing will be used as a source of funds for the repayment of a long-term loan (6,000 million yen, obtained on 28 March 2014), which will become due and payable on 28

September 2018.

2. Outline of debt financing Long-term loan (Loan term of 5.0 years)

(1) Lenders:

MUFG Bank, Ltd. Development Bank of Japan Inc. Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. The Bank of Fukuoka, Ltd.

The Nanto Bank, Ltd.

The 77 Bank, Ltd.

The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd. (scheduled)

(2) Loan amount: 6,000 million yen (3) Interest rate: To be determined (Note) (4) Borrowing method: Fixed rate

(5) Collateral: Unsecured (under some conditions, the loan may be collateralized by real estate beneficial interests owned by GOR) (6) Drawdown date: 28 September 2018 (scheduled) (7) Maturity date: 29 September 2023 (8) Repayment method: Repayment in full at maturity (9) Use of funds: Repayment of existing loan (Note) The interest rate will be announced when determined on 26 September 2018.

3. Interest-bearing debt before and after the debt financing

The amounts of interest-bearing debt before and after the subject debt financing are shown in the table below.

(Yen in millions)

Before borrowing (A) After borrowing (B) Net change (B-A) Short-term borrowings -- -- -- Long-term borrowings 75,500 75,500 -- Corporate bonds 19,000 19,000 -- Total interest-bearing debt 94,500 94,500 --

4. Others

The risks relating to the subject debt financing (repayments, etc.) will not alter GOR's "Investment Risks" as detailed in the GOR Securities Report dated 27 June 2018.

About GOR:

Global One Real Estate Investment Corporation ("GOR") is a Japanese Real Estate Investment Trust (J-REIT) listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE: 8958) with the ultimate goal of pursuing maximum returns for unitholders. GOR cautiously selects prime properties at prime locations with an eye on "strong and sustainable competitiveness in the marketplace." The three key watchwords in selecting properties are: (1) CLOSER - easily accessible from nearby train stations; (2) NEWER - newly or recently built; and (3) LARGER - large office buildings with extensive office space.

For more information about GOR, please visit: http://www.go-reit.co.jp/eng/

