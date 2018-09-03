Log in
Global Online Apparel Retail Market (2018-2022) featuring Amazon, Boohoo, ASOS, and StitchFix - ResearchAndMarkets.com

09/03/2018 | 04:36pm CEST

The "Global Online Apparel Retail Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2018-2022)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global online apparel retail market is expected to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period (2018-2022).

The market is supported by various growth factors such as the hike in number of smartphone users, lower prices compared to offline shopping, product variety and convenience.

The market faces some challenges such as rapidly changing customer preferences, high risk of inventory write offs and business operations getting affected in the event of technological disruptions.

Preference to personalized shopping experience, escalating demand of apparels from Generation Z, launch of private label brands by online retailers and growth opportunities of online apparel retailers in Europe are some of the latest trends existing in the market.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Global Market Sizing

4. Regional Analysis

5. Market Dynamics

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Company Profiles

  • Amazon.com. Inc.
  • Boohoo.com
  • ASOS PLC
  • StitchFix Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cpw3f9/global_online?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
