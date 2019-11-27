Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market 2018-2022| Evolving Opportunities with Beiersdorf and Estée Lauder | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the global online beauty and personal care products market and the market is poised to grow by USD 52.07 billion during 2018-2022 at a CAGR of more than 16% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the increasing penetration of smart gadgets and the Internet. In addition, the hassle-free nature and assurance of one-day or two-day delivery is anticipated to further boost the growth of the online beauty and personal care products market.

The rise in the penetration of smart gadgets and the Internet is creating increased awareness about many online shopping brands and platforms, and supporting the infrastructure that is required to access online shopping platforms. This is encouraging the online retailers and other manufacturers of BPC products to sell more products on online shopping platforms and provide convenience to their customers. Achievement of optimal time management is an added advantage of online platforms which together with penetration of smart gadgets and the Internet that is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Companies:

Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf is headquartered in Germany and operates the business under various segments such as Consumer and tesa. The company sells BPC products across different segments such as male-grooming products, haircare, fragrances, skincare, baby and child care, etc.

Estée Lauder

Estée Lauder is headquartered in New York, US and offers products through the following business units: Makeup, Skin Care, Fragrance, Hair Care, and Other. The company sells BPC products across different segments such as color cosmetics, haircare, fragrances, skincare, and others.

L’ORÉAL

L’ORÉAL is headquartered in Clichy, France and operates under various business segments, namely Professional Products Division, Consumer Products Division, L’Oréal Luxe Division, and Active Cosmetics Division. The company offers products through brand names such as Maybelline New York, NYX Professional MakeUp, Garnier, Paris, Vichy, L’oréal, and others.

Procter & Gamble (P&G)

Procter & Gamble (P&G) is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, US and offers products through the following business segments: Baby, feminine, and family care, Beauty, Fabric and Home Care, Health Care, and Grooming. The company offers products through the brand names, Rejoice, Crest, Pampers, SK-II, Gillette, and others.

Unilever

Unilever is headquartered in the United Kingdom and offers products through the following business segments: Personal Care, Foods, Home Care, and Refreshment. The company offers products through the brand names, Pond's, Axe, Dove, REN Skincare, and others.

Online Beauty and Personal Care Products: Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2022)

Skincare

Color cosmetics

Oral hygiene

Male grooming

Baby and childcare

Depilatory

Haircare

Fragrances

Bath and shower

Deodorants

Sun care products

Online Beauty and Personal Care Products: Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2022)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

