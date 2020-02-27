Global Online Language Learning Market 2020-2024 | 18% CAGR Projection Through 2024 | Technavio

The global online language learning market is expected to post a CAGR of almost 18% during the period 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Online language learning programs cost less than offline learning programs as they eliminate the need for classroom space, equipment, and other physical amenities. They also offer benefits such as easy registration, flexibility, customized learning materials, live chats and forums, immediate feedback on quizzes and tests, and self-paced learning. Moreover, with rapid digitalization, the penetration of online language learning apps and software has increased across the world. These factors are crucial in driving the growth of the global online language learning market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the adoption of AI in language learning will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Global Online Language Learning Market: Adoption of AI in Language Learning

Vendors in the market are integrating AI with learning programs to reduce the time taken in learning a language and to offer customized solutions as per the learners’ needs. For instance, in October 2019, Ocelot introduced an AI tool for English language learning, which uses bilingual chatbots to provide services in English and Spanish for students and parents at colleges and universities. Similarly, Duolingo is offering AI-powered chatbots for support in language learning. The company also has also introduced virtual characters to make language learning experience more interactive. Therefore, the rising adoption of AI in language learning programs is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

“Mobile learning and gamification in language learning and the integration of learning analytics will further boost market growth during the forecast period”, says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Online Language Learning Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global online language learning market by product (courses, solutions, and apps), language (English, Mandarin, Spanish, and Others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the online language learning market in 2019, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth. This is due to the increasing investments in digital learning platforms and cloud-based learning solutions by educational institutions in the region.

