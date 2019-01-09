Global Oolong Tea Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Influence of Online Retailing to Drive Growth | Technavio

The global oolong tea market research report by Technavio
predicts the market to post a CAGR of more than 3% during the
period 2019-2023.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108006188/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global oolong tea market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A key driver for the global oolong tea market is the increasing
accessibility and availability through organized retailing. Convenience
products such as ready-to-drink oolong tea, oolong tea blends, and mixes
are mainly sold by large and organized retailers and the vendors in the
global oolong tea market distribute their products mostly through such
retailers. The vendors depend heavily on large organized retailers such
as supermarkets and hypermarkets owing to their wide presence and
penetration. Hence, the global market is receiving a boost from the
growing accessibility and availability of oolong tea through organized
retailing.
As per Technavio, the increasing influence of online retailing will have
a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth
significantly over the forecast period. This global
oolong tea market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other
important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over
2019-2023.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
Global oolong tea market: Increasing influence
of online retailing
The growing internet penetration has helped e-commerce businesses expand
around the world. Online retailing has provided vendors with new
opportunities to increase sales, expand their geographic presence, and
improve customer relationships and profitability. The rising interest
and preference among consumers for online shopping owing to convenience
has prompted many manufacturers and distributors to concentrate on sales
through online channels.
“Online retailing assists in eliminating the middlemen and permits
the vendors to interact directly with consumers. The online and
e-commerce channels also support both business-to-business and
business-to-consumer operations. Online retailing offers vendors the
freedom to run from a central distribution hub or farm and eliminates
the complex network of intermediaries. Therefore, it helps to streamline
supply chain operations and improve efficiency and productivity,” says
a senior research analyst at Technavio.
Global oolong tea market: Segmentation analysis
This oolong tea market analysis report segments the market by product
(conventional oolong tea and organic oolong tea) and geography (the
Americas, APAC, and EMEA).
The conventional oolong tea segment held the largest oolong tea market
share in 2018, accounting for over 70% of the market. This product
segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the
forecast period.
The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by EMEA and the
Americas respectively. The APAC region is expected to dominate the
market throughout the period 2019-2023.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108006188/en/