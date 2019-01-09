Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Oolong Tea Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Influence of Online Retailing to Drive Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 01:27am EST

The global oolong tea market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of more than 3% during the period 2019-2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108006188/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global oolong tea market from 2019-2023. ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global oolong tea market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key driver for the global oolong tea market is the increasing accessibility and availability through organized retailing. Convenience products such as ready-to-drink oolong tea, oolong tea blends, and mixes are mainly sold by large and organized retailers and the vendors in the global oolong tea market distribute their products mostly through such retailers. The vendors depend heavily on large organized retailers such as supermarkets and hypermarkets owing to their wide presence and penetration. Hence, the global market is receiving a boost from the growing accessibility and availability of oolong tea through organized retailing.

As per Technavio, the increasing influence of online retailing will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global oolong tea market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Global oolong tea market: Increasing influence of online retailing

The growing internet penetration has helped e-commerce businesses expand around the world. Online retailing has provided vendors with new opportunities to increase sales, expand their geographic presence, and improve customer relationships and profitability. The rising interest and preference among consumers for online shopping owing to convenience has prompted many manufacturers and distributors to concentrate on sales through online channels.

“Online retailing assists in eliminating the middlemen and permits the vendors to interact directly with consumers. The online and e-commerce channels also support both business-to-business and business-to-consumer operations. Online retailing offers vendors the freedom to run from a central distribution hub or farm and eliminates the complex network of intermediaries. Therefore, it helps to streamline supply chain operations and improve efficiency and productivity,” says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global oolong tea market: Segmentation analysis

This oolong tea market analysis report segments the market by product (conventional oolong tea and organic oolong tea) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The conventional oolong tea segment held the largest oolong tea market share in 2018, accounting for over 70% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. The APAC region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:49aIDEMITSU KOSAN : to exhibit engineering plastics that contribute to improving automotive safety at the 11th Automotive World exhibition
PU
01:49aELEKTA : Unity, Elekta :'s Transformative Radiation Therapy Delivery System, Receives Good Design Award 2018
PR
01:44aKENEDIX OFFICE INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Establishment of Green Bond Framework for Green Bonds Issuance, etc.
PU
01:42aGlobal Low Speed Electric Vehicle Market 2019-2023 | Adoption of 3D Printing Technology to Drive Growth | Technavio
BU
01:41aAPPLE : Qualcomm calls Apple CEO's settlement talk comment "misleading"
RE
01:39aKIA MOTORS : Hands Over Vehicle Fleet for Australian Open 2019
PU
01:39aCGG : Provides Q4 2018 Financial Update
PU
01:39aAIR FRANCE KLM : December 2019 traffic
PU
01:38aTokyo court rejects request to end Ghosn's detention - Jiji
RE
01:35aCREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : creditshelf breaks lending milestone
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : U.S.-China trade talks extended amid some signs of progress
2U.S. trade delegation wrapping up meetings in China, hopes of a deal build
3CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP : China to introduce policies to strengthen domestic consumption - state media
4HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : APPLE CUTS FIRST-QUARTER PRODUCTION PLAN FOR NEW IPHONES BY 10 PERCENT:..
5Ghosn's lawyer - Nissan agreed on transfer of currency contracts
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.