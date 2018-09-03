Global Open Access Journal Publishing Markets 2018-2022 - Examination of Green, Gold, Hybrid and Membership Models

In today's global market, it's more important than ever to understand the changing dynamics of scholarly and professional publishing. Rely on the publisher's Open Access Journal Publishing 2018-2022 to build your growth plan for this year and beyond.
This report explains the origins of the open access movement, gives a timeline for its development, but most importantly, the publisher quantifies open access' position as a fast growing subsegment of scholarly journal publishing. The publisher used the information it gathered through primary and secondary research to develop a financial outlook for open access journal publishing including leading competitors' performance through 2018 and market projections through 2022. This research was conducted in conjunction with a larger study of the overall market for scholarly and professional publishing.
Open Access Journal Publishing 2018-2022 contains separate chapters covering the market, key competitors, and issues and forecast that include:
Exclusive analysis of market size and structure
Revenue and market share rankings of 10 leading global publishers
Title and article growth metrics
A breakdown of players in the open access ecosystem including public and private research funders.
A breakdown open access publishing in key geographic regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
A discussion of the market for non-English-language open access publishing
Analysis of mergers and acquisitions
Exclusive market projections to 2022 and more
Publishers and investment professionals can trust Open Access Journal Publishing 2018-2022 to provide the inside intelligence needed to evaluate growth potential, understand trends affecting the industry, and size up the competition.
Examples of some of the issues discussed include:
The competition among open access megajournals
Examination of green, gold, hybrid and membership models
Open access, peer review and questions of quality and impact
The impact of piracy on the transition to OA
Traditional publishers' strategies and growing market share
OA's impact on big deal subscription model
Rise of predatory publishers
The role of OA mandates in this evolution
Key Topics Covered:
Methodology
Definition of Open Access Journal Publishing
Scope of the Report
Sources of Information
Methodology for Projecting/Estimating Results
Executive Summary
Introduction
What is Open Access Publishing?
Key Facts & Trends
Author Processing Fees Account for 2017 Sales of $494 Million
OA Journals Less Than 5% of Journal Sales, but Get All the Buzz
Millions of Open Access Articles Published, Growing More Than 6.5% Per Annum
Springer Nature Remains the Largest OA Journal Publisher
Traditional Publishers Climbing OA Market Share
PLOS Tumbles, Effectively Displaced by Scientific Reports and Nature Communications
Medicine and Life Science Are the Largest OA Journal Market
Open Access Is Global
Open Access Journal Publishing Consolidates
Open Access Remains Controversial
Open Access Journal Market
Introduction
Key Developments in Open Access
Open Access Definitions and Publishing Models
Open Access Journals
Gold
Green
Hybrid
Megajournals
Article Processing Charges (APCs)
Institutional Memberships
The Open Access Ecosystem
Public Funding Agencies
National Institutes of Health
European Research Council
Research Councils UK
The Wellcome Trust
Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI)
Institutional Mandates
Market Size
APC Journal Revenue
Direct Support
Premium Services
Memberships
Offset Agreements
Other Measures of Market Size
Open Access by Discipline
Medical & Biosciences
Scientific & Technical
Social Science and Humanities (SSH)
Open Access Publishing by Geography
Language
Leading Open Access Journal Publishers
Introduction
Leading Open Access Journal Publishers
Springer Nature
RELX
John Wiley & Sons
Public Library of Science (PLOS)
MDPI AG
Hindawi
Frontiers
Wolters Kluwer
Informa PLC
De Gruyter
Trends & Forecast
Introduction
Trends in Open Access Publishing
Springer Nature's Megajournals Knock PLOS One off its Perch
Black Open Access (Piracy) Dents Green & Gold Open Access
Traditional Publishers Climbing OA Journal Market Share
Librarians Complain Hybrid Journals Are Double Dipping
Big Deals Incorporating Open Access Issues
Institutional Memberships, Important to Some Publishers
Open Access Journals Have Citation Impact
The Number of Gold OA Articles Will Continue to Grow
APCs Will Continue to Rise
OA Mandates Will Be Enforced
Support for Gold OA Works
OA Publishers Continue to Address Peer Review Concerns
More Journals Continue to Convert from Subscription to Open Access
