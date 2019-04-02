Global Open Source Software Leader WSO2 Pens VAR Agreement with DeARX Services

Johannesburg, South Africa and Mountain View, CA, USA, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeARX Services (DeARX) and WSO2 today announced that they have entered into an agreement in which DeARX is now a WSO2 Value-Added Reseller (VAR) for Southern Africa. The move builds on the strong, multi-year partnership between WSO2, the leading open source integration company, and DeARX an application integration specialist and WSO2 Certified Integration Partner.





As a VAR, DeARX will expand its collaboration with WSO2 in delivering open source technology solutions that support customers in the implementation of application and system integration projects while efficiently aligning their architectural needs and business goals. Additionally, the company will implement campaigns to increase awareness of the WSO2 Integration Agile Platform across Southern Africa.

DeARX leverages the skills and experience of a team passionate about modern integration technology combined with a commercial and financial focus to ensure real business value. Having many years’ experience within corporate IT, the team has crafted an offering based on WSO2’s Integration Agile Platform which accelerates time to value, reduces cost, and facilitates a highly agile and modern digital offering.

The VAR agreement follows the recent recognition of WSO2 by Forrester Research, Inc. as a Leader in The Forrester WaveTM: API Management Solutions, Q4 2018 report1 published on October 29, 2018. In its evaluation of WSO2 API Manager, the report1 states, “As the only fully open source solution in our Forrester Wave analysis, WSO2 provides good breadth across all evaluation criteria. Particular strengths include formal life-cycle management and non-REST APIs, both of which facilitate mature and disciplined enterprise API strategies.”

“Our philosophy has always been to bring business value to our customers, and in WSO2 we have found a technology vendor that offers a balance of industry-leading software, openness, and a “customer-first” culture, unlike the familiar “revenue-first” vendors,” said Nick Parry, executive director at DeARX. “We’ve been delivering projects using WSO2 technology for more than five years, so building on our certified partner status to become a WSO2 VAR is a natural evolution and something we are both ready for and excited about.”

“At WSO2, we put a priority on teaming with companies who share our values, have the skills and experience to deliver solutions using our technology, and are committed to jointly growing our footprint by leveraging their regional focus and expertise. DeARX has demonstrated all of these qualities,” said Shevan Goonetilleke, COO of WSO2. “Now through our VAR partnership with DeARX, we are well-positioned to support our growing number of customers on the African continent in meeting their digital transformation goals.”

About WSO2

WSO2 is the world’s #1 open source integration vendor, helping digital-driven organizations become integration agile. Customers choose us for our broad integrated platform, approach to open source, and agile transformation methodology. The company’s hybrid platform for developing, reusing, running and managing integrations prevents lock-in through open source software that runs on-premises or in the cloud. Today, hundreds of leading brands and thousands of global projects execute 6 trillion transactions annually using WSO2 integration technologies. Visit https://wso2.com to learn more.

About DeARX

DeARX Services is a South African IT Services business that specializes in application integration. Our team is made up of specialists who are experts in their field. We started using WSO2 in our solutions in 2014 which was a great choice! We have enjoyed many successful projects with customers across multiple industries and have loved the continuous development of the WSO2 platform between then and now. WSO2’s technology innovation ensures a great alliance between our customers, WSO2 and ourselves.

