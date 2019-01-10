Global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Popularity of POC Testing to Augment Growth | Technavio

The global ophthalmic diagnostic devices market is expected to post a
CAGR of nearly 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the
latest market research report by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005419/en/
Technavio has released a new market research report on the global ophthalmic diagnostic devices market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing
prevalence of ophthalmic diseases and ocular defects. Ophthalmic
diagnostic devices help in detecting ophthalmic diseases such as
cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, conjunctivitis, AMD, keratoconus,
retinitis pigmentosa, and uveitis. Cataract is the leading cause of
blindness, worldwide. Out of every 10 people, 4 are likely to develop
cataract at some stage in life. In 2017, the number of cataract
surgeries performed amounted to approximately 20 million; this number is
estimated to increase to 35 million by 2025.
As per Technavio, the increasing popularity of POC testing for
ophthalmology diagnosis will have a positive impact on the market and
will contribute significantly to its growth over the forecast period.
This global
ophthalmic diagnostic devices market 2019-2023 research report
also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect
market growth over 2019-2023.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
Global ophthalmic diagnostic devices market:
Increasing popularity of POC testing for ophthalmology diagnosis
In the case of several ophthalmic diseases, early detection and accurate
diagnosis are crucial for recovery and effective treatment. The use of
POC testing devices for ophthalmology care can deliver diagnostic
examination results on a real-time basis, thereby ensuring better
outcomes.
“When compared to traditional methods for ophthalmic diagnosis, POC
testing takes less time. Additionally, it eradicates the cost of
travelling, is reliable, and helps ophthalmologists to take instant
clinical decisions. Thus, the availability of POC testing ophthalmic
diagnostic devices not only reduces cost but also helps to provide rapid
and reliable ophthalmology care in remote and resource-limited
settings,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on health
care equipment.
Global ophthalmic diagnostic devices market:
Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global ophthalmic diagnostic
devices market by product (OCT, fundus camera, perimeters, biometers,
and others) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The OCT segment held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for
over 25% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the
global market throughout the forecast period.
The Americas led the market in 2018 with a market share of nearly 43%.
This region is expected to dominate the market through 2023, however
there will be a decrease in its market share.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005419/en/