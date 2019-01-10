Global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Popularity of POC Testing to Augment Growth | Technavio

The global ophthalmic diagnostic devices market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005419/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global ophthalmic diagnostic devices market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing prevalence of ophthalmic diseases and ocular defects. Ophthalmic diagnostic devices help in detecting ophthalmic diseases such as cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, conjunctivitis, AMD, keratoconus, retinitis pigmentosa, and uveitis. Cataract is the leading cause of blindness, worldwide. Out of every 10 people, 4 are likely to develop cataract at some stage in life. In 2017, the number of cataract surgeries performed amounted to approximately 20 million; this number is estimated to increase to 35 million by 2025.

As per Technavio, the increasing popularity of POC testing for ophthalmology diagnosis will have a positive impact on the market and will contribute significantly to its growth over the forecast period. This global ophthalmic diagnostic devices market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Global ophthalmic diagnostic devices market: Increasing popularity of POC testing for ophthalmology diagnosis

In the case of several ophthalmic diseases, early detection and accurate diagnosis are crucial for recovery and effective treatment. The use of POC testing devices for ophthalmology care can deliver diagnostic examination results on a real-time basis, thereby ensuring better outcomes.

“When compared to traditional methods for ophthalmic diagnosis, POC testing takes less time. Additionally, it eradicates the cost of travelling, is reliable, and helps ophthalmologists to take instant clinical decisions. Thus, the availability of POC testing ophthalmic diagnostic devices not only reduces cost but also helps to provide rapid and reliable ophthalmology care in remote and resource-limited settings,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on health care equipment.

Global ophthalmic diagnostic devices market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global ophthalmic diagnostic devices market by product (OCT, fundus camera, perimeters, biometers, and others) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The OCT segment held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for over 25% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2018 with a market share of nearly 43%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2023, however there will be a decrease in its market share.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005419/en/