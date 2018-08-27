Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market 2018-2023: Analysis by Drugs and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market - Segmented by Drugs and Geography - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ophthalmic drugs market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.15% during the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Rise in Cataract Volume: Cataract volume has seen a rapid increase in recent years. While the aging population is expected to burden all areas of healthcare, ophthalmologists provide approximately 90% of their procedure-based services to seniors. Cataract surgery is the most frequent surgical procedure performed in many countries, providing significant improvements in the quality of life to the elderly population at a low cost. Other factors, such as availability of new drugs and the prevalence of eye diseases are going to drive the market.

Bausch & Lomb got Vyzulta approved for reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Spark Therapeutics developed Luxturna, which is specifically indicated for vision loss, got FDA approval.

