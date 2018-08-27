Log in
Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market 2018-2023: Analysis by Drugs and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/27/2018 | 04:21pm CEST

The "Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market - Segmented by Drugs and Geography - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ophthalmic drugs market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.15% during the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Rise in Cataract Volume: Cataract volume has seen a rapid increase in recent years. While the aging population is expected to burden all areas of healthcare, ophthalmologists provide approximately 90% of their procedure-based services to seniors. Cataract surgery is the most frequent surgical procedure performed in many countries, providing significant improvements in the quality of life to the elderly population at a low cost. Other factors, such as availability of new drugs and the prevalence of eye diseases are going to drive the market.

Other Key Dynamics

  • Strict FDA Guidelines for Drug Approval
  • North America to Dominate the Market

Notable Developments

  • Bausch & Lomb got Vyzulta approved for reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
  • Spark Therapeutics developed Luxturna, which is specifically indicated for vision loss, got FDA approval.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Inferences

5. Market Overview

6. Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges (DROC) Analysis

7. Market Segmentation

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Key Players

  • Alcon
  • Allergan
  • Bausch & Lomb Incorporated
  • Bayer AG
  • Hoya Corporation
  • Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc.
  • Novartis AG
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Santen Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.
  • Valeant

10. Future of the Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mpbgt6/global_ophthalmic?w=4


