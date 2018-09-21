Global Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market 2017-2021| Consumables and Accessories Segment Dominates the Global Market| Technavio

According to the market research report released by Technavio, the
global ophthalmic femtosecond lasers market is expected to accelerate at
a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period. Rise in the
incidences of cataract and rising older population is one of the key
factors triggering the growth of the market.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180920005972/en/
This research report titled ‘Global
Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market 2017-2021’ provides an
in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market
trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for
various market segments and all geographical regions.
The market research analysis categorizes the global ophthalmic
femtosecond lasers market into the following products:
-
Equipment
-
Consumables and accessories
In 2016, the consumables and accessories segment dominated the
ophthalmic femtosecond lasers market and accounted for a major part of
the overall market share. The need for consumables and accessories in
performing ophthalmic femtosecond laser procedures is very important as
most of the consumables used are classified into disposables or
single-use devices.
Global ophthalmic femtosecond lasers market: Top emerging trend
The increased popularity of femtosecond laser-assisted cataract surgery
is an emerging trend in this market space. Femtosecond laser-assisted
techniques have gained popularity for cataract surgeries over the past
decade. The technology is gaining acceptance due to its broad
applications and the success of sclera, refractive, and corneal
surgeries. It has a precise cutting instrument, which is used during
lens fragmentation and capsulorhexis. This technology is used in
phacoemulsification equipment. It guides the surgeon to obtain optimal
outcomes.
Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following
topics:
Executive Report
-
Market Outline
-
Global Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market Overview
Market Insights
-
Market Sizing and Forecasts
-
Market Growth
-
Market Drivers and Challenges
-
Key Emerging Trends
Market Segmentation Analysis
-
Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)
-
Key leading countries
-
Market segmentation by product type (equipment and consumables and
accessories)
-
Market segmentation by the application (refractive and cataract)
-
Market segmentation by end-user (hospitals, eye care centers, and ASCs)
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
-
Analysis of top vendors (Abbott Medical Optics, Alcon, Bausch & Lomb,
Carl Zeiss Meditec, and Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems)
