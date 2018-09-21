Global Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market 2017-2021| Consumables and Accessories Segment Dominates the Global Market| Technavio

According to the market research report released by Technavio, the global ophthalmic femtosecond lasers market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period. Rise in the incidences of cataract and rising older population is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This research report titled ‘Global Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market 2017-2021’ provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global ophthalmic femtosecond lasers market into the following products:

Equipment

Consumables and accessories

In 2016, the consumables and accessories segment dominated the ophthalmic femtosecond lasers market and accounted for a major part of the overall market share. The need for consumables and accessories in performing ophthalmic femtosecond laser procedures is very important as most of the consumables used are classified into disposables or single-use devices.

Global ophthalmic femtosecond lasers market: Top emerging trend

The increased popularity of femtosecond laser-assisted cataract surgery is an emerging trend in this market space. Femtosecond laser-assisted techniques have gained popularity for cataract surgeries over the past decade. The technology is gaining acceptance due to its broad applications and the success of sclera, refractive, and corneal surgeries. It has a precise cutting instrument, which is used during lens fragmentation and capsulorhexis. This technology is used in phacoemulsification equipment. It guides the surgeon to obtain optimal outcomes.

