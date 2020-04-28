Global Ophthalmology PACS Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Agfa-Gevaert NV and Carestream Health Inc. | Technavio

The global ophthalmology PACS market is expected to grow by USD 59.9 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 9%. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200428005800/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ophthalmology PACS Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 136-page report with TOC on "Ophthalmology PACS Market Analysis Report by Type (On-premise PACS, and Web/cloud-based PACS) Geographic Landscape (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/ophthalmology-pacs-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the surging demand for telehealth and m-Health solutions. In addition, the number of smart hospitals is anticipated to boost the growth of the ophthalmology PACS market.

Telehealth and m-Health technologies facilitate the exchange of medical data and information between healthcare professionals and patients. Consequently, healthcare providers are increasingly integrating m-Health in ophthalmology PACS to boost efficiency, minimize cost and time, and improve the ophthalmologic outcomes. Blood pressure telemonitoring (BPT) is one of the most popular telemedicine application. In addition, electronic medical records (EMRs) and EHRs are also extensively being used for telehealth application. The surging demand for telehealth and m-Health solutions is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Ophthalmology PACS Companies:

Agfa-Gevaert NV

Agfa-Gevaert NV is headquartered in Belgium and operates the business under various segments such as such as Agfa Graphics, Agfa Healthcare, and Agfa Specialty Products. The company offers SERVICE LINES AND MULTISPECIALTIES.

Carestream Health Inc.

Carestream Health Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Solutions, Products, and Service and Support. The company offers CARESTREAM PACS MX Workstation to its customers.

Carl Zeiss AG

Carl Zeiss AG is headquartered in Germany and operates under various business segments, namely Ophthalmic devices and Microsurgery. The company offers FORUM Enterprise, which is a combination of an advanced ophthalmology PACS.

EyePACS LLC

EyePACS LLC is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Solution and Clinical Services. The company offers EyePACS to its end-users. EyePACS PACS solution helps in improving the patients’ overall health by preventing permanent vision loss.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Japan and offers services through the following business segments: Healthcare & Material Solutions, Document Solutions, and Imaging Solutions. The company offers a first comprehensive PACS solution, SYNAPSE, which features a next-generation web technology.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Ophthalmology PACS Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

On-premise PACS

Web/cloud-based PACS

Ophthalmology PACS Market Geographic Landscape Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

Key leading countries

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Health Care are:

Ophthalmology Therapeutics Market – Global Ophthalmology Therapeutics Market by product (retinal disorder therapeutics, glaucoma therapeutics, dry eye syndrome therapeutics, eye infections and inflammation therapeutics, and other therapeutics) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Ophthalmology Devices Market – Global Ophthalmology Devices Market by product (vision care, ophthalmology surgical devices, and ophthalmology diagnostic devices), end-users (hospitals and clinics, ASCs and physicians’ offices, and optical retailers), and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200428005800/en/