Global Optical Coherence Tomography Market 2017-2021 | Conventional OCT Systems Dominates the Global Market | Technavio

According to the market research report released by Technavio, the global optical coherence tomography market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period. The growing number of product differentiations in OCT that lead to market expansion is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This research report titled ‘Global Optical Coherence Tomography Market 2017-2021’ provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global optical coherence tomography market into the following products:

Conventional OCT

Hand-held integrated OCT

In 2016, the conventional OCT systems accounted for 85% of the global market. Conventional OCT systems are desk set up systems that are mostly used for angiography (retina and coronary).

Global optical coherence tomography market: Top emerging trend

Advances in OCT by introducing newer techniques is an emerging trend in this market space. OCT holds a promising future with ongoing innovations in technologies that can widen its application for use in macular disease. For people suffering from retinopathy, there can be damage to blood vessels in the retina. Owing to the blocked blood vessels or hemorrhage, people can suffer from distorted vision. Doppler OCT, which is under development, can help develop cross-sectional images of the retina and evaluate and highlight the vessels where the flow is present and find out the abnormality.

Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

Market Outline

Global Optical Coherence Tomography Market Overview

Market Insights

Market Sizing and Forecasts

Market Growth

Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)

Key leading countries

Market segmentation by the product (conventional OCT and hand-held integrated OCT)

Market segmentation by application (ophthalmology, dermatology, dentistry, and cardiology)

Market segmentation by end-users (hospitals and clinics, ASCs, and physicians' offices)

Vendor Landscape

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Analysis of top vendors (Carl Zeiss, Heidelberg Engineering, Leica Microsystems, and TOPCON)

