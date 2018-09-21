Global Optical Coherence Tomography Market 2017-2021 | Conventional OCT Systems Dominates the Global Market | Technavio

According to the market research report released by Technavio, the
global optical coherence tomography market is expected to accelerate at
a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period. The growing number of
product differentiations in OCT that lead to market expansion is one of
the key factors triggering the growth of the market.
This research report titled ‘Global
Optical Coherence Tomography Market 2017-2021’ provides an
in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market
trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for
various market segments and all geographical regions.
The market research analysis categorizes the global optical coherence
tomography market into the following products:
-
Conventional OCT
-
Hand-held integrated OCT
In 2016, the conventional OCT systems accounted for 85% of the global
market. Conventional OCT systems are desk set up systems that are mostly
used for angiography (retina and coronary).
Global optical coherence tomography market: Top emerging trend
Advances in OCT by introducing newer techniques is an emerging trend in
this market space. OCT holds a promising future with ongoing innovations
in technologies that can widen its application for use in macular
disease. For people suffering from retinopathy, there can be damage to
blood vessels in the retina. Owing to the blocked blood vessels or
hemorrhage, people can suffer from distorted vision. Doppler OCT, which
is under development, can help develop cross-sectional images of the
retina and evaluate and highlight the vessels where the flow is present
and find out the abnormality.
Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following
topics:
Executive Report
-
Market Outline
-
Global Optical Coherence Tomography Market Overview
Market Insights
-
Market Sizing and Forecasts
-
Market Growth
-
Market Drivers and Challenges
-
Key Emerging Trends
Market Segmentation Analysis
-
Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)
-
Key leading countries
-
Market segmentation by the product (conventional OCT and hand-held
integrated OCT)
-
Market segmentation by application (ophthalmology, dermatology,
dentistry, and cardiology)
-
Market segmentation by end-users (hospitals and clinics, ASCs, and
physicians' offices)
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
-
Analysis of top vendors (Carl Zeiss, Heidelberg Engineering, Leica
Microsystems, and TOPCON)
