Global Optical Coherence Tomography for Ophthalmology Market 2018-2022| Conventional OCT Systems Dominates the Global Market| Technavio

According to the latest market research report released by Technavio,
the global optical coherence tomography for ophthalmology market is
expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast
period. Increasing incidences of ocular diseases is one of the key
factors triggering the growth of the market.
This research report titled ‘Global
Optical Coherence Tomography for Ophthalmology Market 2018-2022’
provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and
emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and
forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.
The market research analysis categorizes the global optical coherence
tomography for ophthalmology market into the following products:
-
Conventional OCT systems
-
Handheld and integrated OCT systems
In 2017, the conventional OCT systems accounted for 87% of the global
market and is projected to reach 86% by 2022, exhibiting almost 1%
decrease in market share.
Global optical coherence tomography for ophthalmology market: Top
emerging trend
Growing focus toward adaptive optics is an emerging trend in the jewelry
space. Corrective optic techniques like adaptive optics are combined
with OCT to improve the transverse resolution of the imaging system.
Also, it measures the monochromatic aberrations, which occur in eyes and
eventually correct them with the help of sensing of wavefronts and
deformable mirrors. The usage of this technique improves the retinal
imaging capability and can also be combined with other technologies like
SD-OCT to enhance transverse resolution and create high-resolution
images that can help visualize retinal microvasculature and
photoreceptors.
Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following
topics:
Executive Report
-
Market Outline
-
Global Optical Coherence Tomography for Ophthalmology Market Overview
Market Insights
-
Market Sizing and Forecasts
-
Market Growth
-
Market Drivers and Challenges
-
Key Emerging Trends
Market Segmentation Analysis
-
Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)
-
Key leading countries
-
Market segmentation by product (conventional OCT systems and handheld
and integrated OCT systems
-
Market segmentation by end-users (hospitals and clinics, ASCs, and
physicians’ offices)
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
-
Analysis of top vendors (Carl Zeiss Meditec, Danaher, Heidelberg
Engineering, NIDEK, Optovue, and TOPCON)
