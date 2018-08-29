Global Optical Coherence Tomography for Ophthalmology Market 2018-2022| Conventional OCT Systems Dominates the Global Market| Technavio

According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global optical coherence tomography for ophthalmology market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. Increasing incidences of ocular diseases is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180829005517/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global optical coherence tomography for ophthalmology market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled ‘Global Optical Coherence Tomography for Ophthalmology Market 2018-2022’ provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

The market research analysis categorizes the global optical coherence tomography for ophthalmology market into the following products:

Conventional OCT systems

Handheld and integrated OCT systems

In 2017, the conventional OCT systems accounted for 87% of the global market and is projected to reach 86% by 2022, exhibiting almost 1% decrease in market share.

Global optical coherence tomography for ophthalmology market: Top emerging trend

Growing focus toward adaptive optics is an emerging trend in the jewelry space. Corrective optic techniques like adaptive optics are combined with OCT to improve the transverse resolution of the imaging system. Also, it measures the monochromatic aberrations, which occur in eyes and eventually correct them with the help of sensing of wavefronts and deformable mirrors. The usage of this technique improves the retinal imaging capability and can also be combined with other technologies like SD-OCT to enhance transverse resolution and create high-resolution images that can help visualize retinal microvasculature and photoreceptors.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

Market Outline

Global Optical Coherence Tomography for Ophthalmology Market Overview

Market Insights

Market Sizing and Forecasts

Market Growth

Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)

Key leading countries

Market segmentation by product (conventional OCT systems and handheld and integrated OCT systems

Market segmentation by end-users (hospitals and clinics, ASCs, and physicians’ offices)

Vendor Landscape

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Analysis of top vendors (Carl Zeiss Meditec, Danaher, Heidelberg Engineering, NIDEK, Optovue, and TOPCON)

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180829005517/en/