Global Optical Imaging Market 2017-2021 | Imaging Systems Dominates the Global Market | Technavio

According to the market research report released by Technavio, the global optical imaging market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period. The increasing market penetration of digital technologies is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This research report titled ‘Global Optical Imaging Market 2017-2021’ provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global optical imaging market into the following products:

Imaging systems

Accessories

In 2016, the imaging systems accounted for 80% of the global market. Various optical imaging techniques make use of equipment for the diagnosis of disorders.

Global optical imaging market: Top emerging trend

The rising demand for radiation-free devices in oncology is an emerging trend in this market space. The optical imaging systems are widely used in oncology for the screening of various types of cancer. The demand for radiation-free devices is growing for oncology screening to protect the patient from the hazardous effects of radiation therapy. Cancer is one of the lethal diseases which can be controlled and eradicated at the initial stage. With the use of radiation-free devices, the lifetime of cancer patients can be extended. The photoacoustic tomography is one of the devices widely used for screening of breast cancer.

Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

Market Outline

Global Optical Imaging Market Overview

Market Insights

Market Sizing and Forecasts

Market Growth

Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)

Key leading countries

Market segmentation by product (Imaging systems AND Accessories)

Market segmentation by application (Ophthalmology, neurology, oncology, dermatology, dentistry, and cardiology)

Market segmentation by technique (optical coherence tomography, hyperspectral imaging, near-infrared spectroscopy, and photoacoustic tomography)

Market segmentation by end-users (hospitals and clinics, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, and research laboratories)

Vendor Landscape

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Analysis of top vendors (St. Jude Medical, ZEISS, TOPCON, and Leica Microsystems)

