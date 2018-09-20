Global Optical Imaging Market 2017-2021 | Imaging Systems Dominates the Global Market | Technavio

According to the market research report released by Technavio, the
global optical imaging market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of
more than 8% during the forecast period. The increasing market
penetration of digital technologies is one of the key factors triggering
the growth of the market.
This research report titled ‘Global
Optical Imaging Market 2017-2021’ provides an in-depth analysis
of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also
includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market
segments and all geographical regions.
The market research analysis categorizes the global optical imaging
market into the following products:
-
Imaging systems
-
Accessories
In 2016, the imaging systems accounted for 80% of the global market.
Various optical imaging techniques make use of equipment for the
diagnosis of disorders.
Global optical imaging market: Top emerging trend
The rising demand for radiation-free devices in oncology is an emerging
trend in this market space. The optical imaging systems are widely used
in oncology for the screening of various types of cancer. The demand for
radiation-free devices is growing for oncology screening to protect the
patient from the hazardous effects of radiation therapy. Cancer is one
of the lethal diseases which can be controlled and eradicated at the
initial stage. With the use of radiation-free devices, the lifetime of
cancer patients can be extended. The photoacoustic tomography is one of
the devices widely used for screening of breast cancer.
Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following
topics:
Executive Report
-
Market Outline
-
Global Optical Imaging Market Overview
Market Insights
-
Market Sizing and Forecasts
-
Market Growth
-
Market Drivers and Challenges
-
Key Emerging Trends
Market Segmentation Analysis
-
Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)
-
Key leading countries
-
Market segmentation by product (Imaging systems AND Accessories)
-
Market segmentation by application (Ophthalmology, neurology,
oncology, dermatology, dentistry, and cardiology)
-
Market segmentation by technique (optical coherence tomography,
hyperspectral imaging, near-infrared spectroscopy, and photoacoustic
tomography)
-
Market segmentation by end-users (hospitals and clinics,
pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, and research laboratories)
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
-
Analysis of top vendors (St. Jude Medical, ZEISS, TOPCON, and Leica
Microsystems)
