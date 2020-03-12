Log in
Global Optical Transceiver Market 2020-2024 | Migration from Copper Wires to Optic Fibers to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

03/12/2020 | 04:01am EDT

The global optical transceiver market is expected to grow by USD 4.71 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200312005253/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Optical Transceiver Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The use of electrical impulses in copper fiber to transmit data over long distances causes distortion of data due to large attenuations. These wires involve security issues as they can be easily tapped. This is leading to an increase in the demand for non-flammable and lightweight optic fibers as they carry higher frequency ranges and are less expensive in comparison to copper fiber wires. Optic fibers use light pulses that prevent any power loss and are extremely durable. They are less susceptible to temperature fluctuations and are not affected by radio frequency interference. This is encouraging datacom, telecom, and enterprises to migrate from copper wires to optic fibers to transmit data. Thus, the growth of the migration from copper wires to optic fibers will boost the growth of the optical transceiver market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/report/optical-transceiver-market-industry-analysis

As per Technavio, the emergence of IoT will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Optical Transceiver Market: The Emergence of IoT

The growing use of video and audio content by individuals through smartphones and increased number of IoT applications has led to an increase in the demand for high-speed data connections. This propels the need for network functions virtualization (NFV), virtualization software (software-defined networking), network infrastructure, and data centers. Optic fibers and transceivers are extensively used in these infrastructures for networking hardware installations to send and receive data. Thus, with the emergence of IoT, the market for optical transceivers is expected to showcase a positive outlook during the forecast period.

“The migration of OTNs toward WDM architecture and transition toward Ethernet fiber optics are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Optical Transceiver Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the optical transceiver market by end-user (datacom, telecom, and enterprise) and geographic segmentation (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the optical transceiver market in 2019, followed by North America, Europe, MEA, and South America. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as increasing Internet penetration and use of cloud-based services among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

End-user Segmentation

  • Datacom
  • Telecom
  • Enterprise

Geographic Segmentation

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
