Global Oral Care Market 2019-2023| High Demand for Teeth Whitening Products and Mouthwash to Boost Growth| Technavio

The global oral care market is expected to post a CAGR of over 3% during
the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.
Poor oral health and hygiene give rise to several issues such as plaque
formation, periodontal disease, tooth decay, and even throat cancer.
Consumption of tobacco, poor oral hygiene, unhealthy diet and high
consumption of alcohol are some of the factors that can result in oral
disorders. To avoid the occurrence of such disorders market players and
the governments of different countries are raising awareness on the
importance of maintaining dental and oral health. For instance,
Colgate-Palmolive has its oral care center that offers information on
teeth whitening, cavities, gum disease, and others. The growing
awareness of dental and oral health will propel the volume sales of oral
hygiene products leading to market growth during the forecast period.
As per Technavio, the high demand for teeth whitening products and
mouthwash will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to
its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global
oral care market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes
other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth
over 2019-2023.
Global oral care market: High demand for teeth
whitening products and mouthwash
Rising consciousness of oral health has helped vendors introduce oral
hygiene products such as mouthwash and teeth whitening products.
Whitening toothpaste is a popular product that can be used for teeth
whitening. Manufacturers offer toothpaste with teeth-whitening
functionality that differs from ordinary toothpaste. Mouthwash has also
gained popularity as it acts as a rinsing agent that delivers protection
against harmful germs and bacteria that may remain after brushing and
flossing. The growing consciousness of removing bad breath has compelled
people to adopt mouthwashes into their daily oral hygiene routine
rapidly. Improving global living standards and rising focus on health
and hygiene are some of the critical factors that will help in
increasing the acceptability and popularity of teeth whitening products
and mouthwash.
“Along with the high demand for teeth whitening products and
mouthwash, the rise in demand for powered toothbrushes, growing
popularity of private-label brands, and rise in demand for mouthwash for
specific oral concerns are some of the other major factors that will
boost the growth of the overall global market,” says a senior
analyst at Technavio.
Global oral care market: Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global oral care market by
distribution channel (offline and online) and geographical regions
(Europe, North America, APAC, South America and MEA).
The European region led the market in 2018, followed by North America,
APAC, South America and MEA respectively. However, during the forecast
period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental
growth due to economic growth, the resultant increase in spending power,
changing lifestyles and shifting preference for traditional oral care
home remedies over modern products in the region.
