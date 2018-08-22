Global Oral Proteins and Peptides Market 2018-2030 - Current Market Landscape of Orally Administrable Protein / Peptide-Based Therapeutics

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oral Proteins and Peptides Market (3rd Edition), 2018-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Oral Proteins and Peptides Market (3rd Edition), 2018-2030' report provides an extensive study on the current market landscape of orally administrable protein / peptide-based therapeutics, featuring a comprehensive discussion on the future potential of this evolving market.



The field has captured the interest of several drug developers, including both small to mid-sized players and large companies. While more than half of these pipeline candidates are in the discovery / preclinical stages, around 28% of drug candidates are presently in advanced stages of evaluation (phase II and above).



The growing popularity of this upcoming class of therapeutics has led to the development of several oral protein / peptide-based product candidates for the treatment of a myriad of diseases. In addition, the need for efficient and patient-friendly treatment options for chronic disorders, such as diabetes, is estimated to boost the demand for oral proteins and peptides in the coming years.



Despite their clinical and commercial success, oral formulations of protein / peptide-based drugs have been associated with multiple drawbacks, such as concerns related to unwanted enzymatic degradation, inherent structural complexities, high manufacturing costs and low bioavailability. The aforementioned issues tend to have an impact on the overall efficacy of such products, thereby, limiting their therapeutic potential.



This has prompted researchers to develop better technologies in order to improve product stability and therapeutic efficiency. The ongoing innovation has led to the discovery of novel biological targets, strengthening the research pipelines of various companies focused in this domain. Increasing research and development activities, and rising demand for effective drugs with better therapy adherence profiles are anticipated to encourage growth of the global oral proteins and peptides market in the coming years.

One of the key objectives of this study was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future size of the market. Based on parameters, such as target consumer segments, likely adoption rates and expected pricing, we have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2018-2030. In addition, we have provided the likely distribution of the market based on [A] therapeutic areas (autoimmune disorders, bone disorders, digestive and gastrointestinal disorders, hormonal disorders, infectious diseases, metabolic disorders, urogenital disorders and others), [B] molecule type (protein and peptide), [C] technology platforms, [D] key players, and [E] geography (North America (the US, Canada and Mexico), Europe (EU5 countries), Asia-Pacific and RoW). To account for the uncertainties associated with the growth of the oral proteins / peptides market and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, portraying conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market's evolution.



The research, analysis and insights presented in this report is backed by a deep understanding of insights gathered both from secondary and primary sources. This enabled us to solicit inputs on upcoming opportunities and challenges that were considered to develop estimates for a more inclusive growth. The opinions and insights presented in this study were influenced by discussions conducted with several key players in this domain. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with Dinesh Srinivasan (Director, Anthera Pharmaceuticals), Stig K Hansen (Co-founder and CEO, Carmot Therapeutics), Terry Dyck (CEO, IGY Life Sciences and Technology) and Richard Franklin (Director and CEO, Tarix Orphan). All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.

Amongst other elements, the report features:

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of oral proteins / peptides, providing information on various drug developers, phase of development (clinical, preclinical or discovery stage) of product candidates, type of molecule (protein or peptide), biological target, mechanism of action, affiliated technology platform, key therapeutic area(s) and indication(s), and dosage.

An in-depth analysis of the product pipeline and developer companies, featuring three schematic representations; these include [A] a four dimensional grid analysis, representing the distribution of oral proteins / peptides (on the basis of the type of molecule) across various target therapeutic areas and stages of development, [B] a logo landscape of the various industry and non-industry players involved in the development of oral protein / peptide-based drugs, distributed on the basis of phase of development of pipeline candidates and size of developer companies (small-sized, mid-sized and large companies), and [C] a schematic world map representation, highlighting the most active geographies, in terms of the presence of various industry players that are involved in the development of oral proteins / peptides.

Details of recently held / upcoming conferences focused solely / partially on various aspects related to the oral delivery of proteins / peptides.

A detailed analysis identifying the key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the field of oral proteins / peptides. This features a 2X2 analysis to assess the relative experience of certain KOLs, who were shortlisted based on their contributions (in terms of involvement in various clinical studies) to this field, and a schematic world map representation, highlighting the geographical locations of eminent scientists / researchers involved in the development of already marketed molecules in this domain.

Identification of the most commonly targeted therapeutic indications, and details of the oral proteins / peptides being developed against them. The study presents information on epidemiology, available diagnostic tests, and details of current treatment options and their side effects.

Comprehensive profiles of marketed and phase III drugs, highlighting their history of development, mechanism of action, dosage information , manufacturing information, current status of development, clinical trial information, key clinical trial results, historical sales and information on the developer.

A case study, featuring profiles of three of the most popular orally administrable protein / peptide-based drugs belonging to other drug classes, namely cyclic peptides and pancreatic enzyme replacement therapies (PERTs), which are either commercialized or under development. Each profile provides an overview of the drug, history of development, chemical structure and mechanism of action, dosage information, clinical trial information, patent portfolio, and information on the other commercially available treatment options.

A review of the various oral drug delivery technology platforms that are being used for the development of product candidates in this domain, highlighting their key features and providing information on their developers. Specifically, for each technology platform, we have captured information on the various components of the technology, approach / system being used, type of formulation and type of molecules(s) that can be delivered using the technology.

Elaborate profiles of the technologies that are presently being used in the development of three or more products / product candidates (in both preclinical and clinical stages of development) with at least one candidate in the clinical stages of development, along with technologies for which the drugs are in advanced clinical stages of development (phase III and above). Each profile features an overview of the developer and technology, mechanism of action, key advantages, pipeline molecules developed using the technology and recent developments specific to the technology (acquisitions / mergers, collaborations and expansions).

An insightful 2X2 analysis of the different oral delivery technology platforms that are presently being utilized for the generation of oral proteins / peptides. The analysis is based on the supplier power (represented in terms of venture funding activity and company size) and product competitiveness (represented in terms of development activity (number of drugs in both preclinical / clinical stages of development), indication coverage, partnerships activity).

An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in the recent past, covering product development / commercialization agreements, R&D collaborations, technology licensing deals, manufacturing agreements, merger / acquisitions, product licensing deals, clinical trial collaborations and others.

An analysis of the investments made at various stages of development in companies that are focused in this area, including seed financing, venture capital financing, debt financing, grants, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent offerings.

A publication analysis, featuring inputs from close to 90 articles that have been published in 2017, highlighting the key focus areas of the ongoing research activity in this field.

An analysis depicting the prevalent and emerging trends related to this domain as represented on the social media platform, Twitter. In addition to providing information on quarterly trends related to the volume of tweets in 2017, the analysis highlights the most talked about biological targets, drug candidates, active players, technology platforms, disease indications, and therapeutic areas.

A detailed case study on protein / peptide contract manufacturing, featuring a list of over 140 CMOs that are currently offering contract manufacturing services for such products / product candidates.

A discussion on affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges, under a SWOT framework. The analysis features a Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative effect of each SWOT parameter on the overall oral proteins / peptides market.

