Global Organic Fertilizers Market 2019-2023| 14% CAGR Projection Over the Next Four Years| Technavio

The global organic fertilizers market is expected to post a CAGR of over 14%
during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research
report by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190106005072/en/
Technavio predicts the global organic fertilizers market to post a CAGR of over 14% by 2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing demand
for food due to population growth. The rapid population growth worldwide
is a significant factor that drives the global organic fertilizers
market. The rise in population drives the demand for food, and this, in
turn, drives the demand for organic fertilizer. Rapid urbanization has
resulted in the reduction of cultivable land, and with an increase in
food shortage and ever-increasing demand for grains, vegetables, pulses,
and other agricultural yields, the dependence on environmentally
sustainable products like organic fertilizer has increased.
This market research report on the global
organic fertilizers market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis
of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook
during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a
major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market
and contribute to its growth or decline.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
In this report, Technavio highlights easy recyclability as one of the
key emerging trends in the global organic fertilizers market:
Global organic fertilizers market: Easy
recyclability
Organic fertilizers get easily decomposed in the soil and are preferred
over chemical fertilizers. Organic fertilizers are environment-friendly
and sustainable in nature and are harmless to the sod, though they are
used extensively over a long period. Organic fertilizers get easily
decomposed with the release of carbon dioxide, methane, and water,
thereby enriching the nutrient quality of the soil. The use of organic
fertilizers reduces the cost and solves environmental issues.
“Organic fertilizers are highly sustainable, and their increased
adoption helps eliminate toxic residues from the soil and improve
cultivation practices. They are easily compostable and prevent
environmental hazards such as eutrophication and agricultural run-off to
a greater extent. Thus, the easy recyclability and applicability of
organic fertilizers will result in an ever-increasing demand for the
product during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at
Technavio for research on fertilizers & agricultural chemicals.
Global organic fertilizers market: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the global organic fertilizers
market by application (fruits and vegetables, cereals and grains, and
oilseeds and pulses) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the
Americas).
The fruits and vegetables segment held the largest market share in 2018,
accounting for nearly 33% of the market. This application segment is
expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
APAC led the market in 2018 with a market share of over 39%. This region
is expected to dominate the market through 2023.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190106005072/en/