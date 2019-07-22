Log in
Global Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED) Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Adoption of OLED Displays in Automotive Sector to Boost Growth | Technavio

07/22/2019 | 11:31am EDT

The global organic light-emitting diode (OLED) market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 14% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. However, the growth momentum will decelerate in the coming years because of the decrease in year-over-year growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190722005365/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global organic light-emitting diode (OLED) market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global organic light-emitting diode (OLED) market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Digital signage has become increasingly popular in recent years, owing to their advantages such as audience management and targeted content display. These advantages of digital signage make it a better alternative when compared to other advertising media such as posters and banners. Moreover, vendors are adopting interactive touch displays to enhance user experience. OLED displays are lighter, thinner, more flexible, and emit brighter colors than other existing display technologies such as LCDs. Thus, the growing popularity of digital signage applications will fuel the OLED market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing adoption of OLED displays in the automotive sector will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global organic light-emitting diode (OLED) market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED) Market: Increasing Adoption of OLED Displays in the Automotive Sector

The automotive industry is exploring the potential applications of OLED displays. OLED displays consume less energy and provide wide viewing angles, thus making them ideal for automotive infotainment applications. Thus, many vendors are showcasing the latest automotive OLED displays, which is expected to increase its popularity in the coming years. Thus, the increasing adoption of in-vehicle infotainment systems and the growing popularity of OLED displays will boost the OLED market size during the forecast period.

“Apart from the increasing adoption of OLED displays in the automotive sector, other factors such as the rise in strategic partnerships, and the emergence of QD-OLEDs will have a significant impact on the growth of the organic light-emitting diode (OLED) market value during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED) Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global organic light-emitting diode (OLED) market by type (rigid OLED, and flexible OLED), product (OLED display, and OLED lighting), and geographic regions (APAC, the Americas, and EMEA).

The APAC region led the organic light-emitting diode (OLED) market in 2018, followed by the Americas, and EMEA, respectively. The growth of the organic light-emitting diode (OLED) market in APAC can be attributed to several factors such as the growing demand for consumer electronics devices, the presence of established vendors, the entry of new players, and the introduction of innovative products.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
