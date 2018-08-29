Log in
Global Organic Personal Care Products Market 2018-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/29/2018 | 12:50pm CEST

The "Global Organic Personal Care Products Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Organic Personal Care Products Market to grow at a CAGR of 10.14% during the period 2018-2022.

The repor has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of organic personal care products through online and offline channels.

One trend affecting this market is the rising demand for organic products. Due to the adverse effects caused by the prolonged use of inorganic and synthetic personal care products, the consumers are gravitating toward organic products.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increasing consumer inclination toward purchasing organic products for children. Most parents are excessively cautious while purchasing personal care products for their children as they are sensitive and prone to get affected easily.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the premium pricing over traditional personal care products. Low-income consumers are reluctant to purchase organic personal care products due to high prices.

Key vendors

  • Aveda
  • Beiersdorf
  • L'Oral
  • Shiseido
  • Yves Rocher

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Comparison by product
  • Skincare
  • Haircare
  • Color cosmetics
  • Oral care
  • Others
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

  • Comparison by distribution channel
  • Offline
  • Online
  • Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

  • Geographical segmentation
  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

  • Rise in demand for organic products
  • Surge in sales through online distribution channel
  • Innovative packaging and marketing initiatives by prominent vendors

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kkx7nd/global_organic?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
