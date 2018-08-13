Global Orthodontics Market Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2025 by Product Type, Age Group, End-User & Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Orthodontics Market - Focus on Product Type, Competitive Landscape, and
Regional Study (22 Countries) - Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2025"
The orthodontic product manufacturers in the market are focussed on
developing and manufacturing technologically advanced products such as a
clear aligner, 3D printers, CAD/CAM systems and intraoral scanners in
the global orthodontics market. The factors such as increasing
prevalence of malocclusion and improving healthcare infrastructure
pertaining to favorable reimbursement policies are impelling the growth
of the orthodontic products.
The orthodontic products are divided into two categories, namely
conventional products and advanced products to treat or correct
misaligned teeth. Currently, the market is witnessing increased adoption
of orthodontic products among the adults. According to various research
conducted, product reach for an adult as well as teen age-group segments
is anticipated to be equal in the ratio in the upcoming years.
The purpose of this study is to gain a holistic view of the orthodontics
market in terms of various influencing factors, such as recent trends,
and technological advancements of the market. The scope of this report
constitutes a detailed study of the products associated with the global
orthodontics market, across different regions. The market has been
segmented into product type,' age-group,' end user,' and regions.'
The report presents the reader with an opportunity to unlock
comprehensive insights with respect to the market and helps in forming
well-informed strategic decisions. The research uncovers some of the
substantial parameters that must be taken into consideration before
entering the market.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
1 Market Overview
2 Market Dynamics
3 Competitive Landscape
4 End-User Perception about Orthodontic Products
5 Global Orthodontics Market by Product Type
6 Global Orthodontics Market by Age Group
7 Global Orthodontics Market by End-User
8 Global Orthodontics Market by Region
9 Company Profiles
3D Systems Corporation
3M Company
3Shape A/S
Align Technology, Inc.
American Orthodontics Corporation
Bernhard Frster GmbH
Carestream Dental LLC
ClearCorrect LLC (Straumann Holding AG)
Danaher Corporation
Dentaurum GmbH & Co. KG
Dentsply Sirona, Inc.
EnvisionTEC GmbH
G&H Orthodontics, Inc.
Henry Schein, Inc.
LM-Instruments Oy
Rocky Mountain Orthodontics, Inc.
Scheu-Dental GmbH
Sino Dental Group Limited
Stratasys Ltd.
TP Orthodontics, Inc.
