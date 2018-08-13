Global Orthodontics Market Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2025 by Product Type, Age Group, End-User & Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Orthodontics Market - Focus on Product Type, Competitive Landscape, and Regional Study (22 Countries) - Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The orthodontic product manufacturers in the market are focussed on developing and manufacturing technologically advanced products such as a clear aligner, 3D printers, CAD/CAM systems and intraoral scanners in the global orthodontics market. The factors such as increasing prevalence of malocclusion and improving healthcare infrastructure pertaining to favorable reimbursement policies are impelling the growth of the orthodontic products.

The orthodontic products are divided into two categories, namely conventional products and advanced products to treat or correct misaligned teeth. Currently, the market is witnessing increased adoption of orthodontic products among the adults. According to various research conducted, product reach for an adult as well as teen age-group segments is anticipated to be equal in the ratio in the upcoming years.

The purpose of this study is to gain a holistic view of the orthodontics market in terms of various influencing factors, such as recent trends, and technological advancements of the market. The scope of this report constitutes a detailed study of the products associated with the global orthodontics market, across different regions. The market has been segmented into product type,' age-group,' end user,' and regions.'

The report presents the reader with an opportunity to unlock comprehensive insights with respect to the market and helps in forming well-informed strategic decisions. The research uncovers some of the substantial parameters that must be taken into consideration before entering the market.

