Global Orthopedic 3D Printing Devices Market 2019-2023 | 26% CAGR Projection over the Next Five Years | Technavio

The global orthopedic 3D printing devices market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 26% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005026/en/

The global orthopedic 3D printing devices market will register a CAGR of close to 26% during the period 2019-2023

The adoption of 3D printing technologies is increasing significantly as it uses a patient’s medical imaging to develop patient-matched devices and surgical instrumentation. Clinicians can fabricate customized implants that include complex shapes and geometric features, which is possible due to the nature of additive layer manufacturing in 3D printing. This facilitates the formation of tortuous internal channels, internal support structures, and porous engineered structures, all of which would not be possible using conventional subtractive manufacturing techniques. Moreover, 3D printing helps in the development of customized surgical implants, which are designed to fit precisely into any anatomical defects or malformations.

As per Technavio, the strategic collaborations and M&A will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global orthopedic 3D printing devices market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global orthopedic 3D printing devices market: Rising focus on R&D of 3D bioprinting

3D bioprinting is gaining immense popularity across the world and is increasingly being investigated for orthopedic applications. 3D bioprinters use a computer-guided pipette to layer living cells, referred to as bio-ink, on top of one another to create artificial living tissues. Moreover, 3D bioprinting offers several benefits over the traditional regenerative method. It allows highly precise cell placement and high digital control of the speed, resolution, cell concentration, drop volume, and diameter of printed cells. Several vendors are increasing their R&D efforts in devices for 3D bioprinting, fuelling the growth of the orthopedic printing devices market during the forecast period.

“The number of orthopedic implant surgeries including hip replacement, shoulder replacement, knee replacement, and spinal implant procedures is increasing significantly across the world. Hence, several vendors in the market are offering 3D printing technologies to meet the increasing demand for orthopedic implants. This, in turn, will trigger the growth of the orthopedic 3D printing devices market during the forecast period,” says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global orthopedic 3D printing devices market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global orthopedic 3D printing devices market by application (orthopedic implants, surgical planning, and surgical instruments) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The orthopedic implants segment held the largest orthopedic 3D printing devices market share in 2018. 3D printing is extensively used for the fabrication of standard-sized orthopedic implants, patient-matched implants for individuals who have typical bone and joint anatomy, and custom 3D printed implants for individuals with bone or joint deformity.

The North America region led the market in 2018 with a market share of more than 42%, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. The market growth in North America can be attributed to the improved healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of orthopedic 3D printing devices in healthcare facilities, the presence of established vendors, and the increasing number of joint replacement surgeries in the region.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario



About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005026/en/