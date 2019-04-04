Global Orthopedic 3D Printing Devices Market 2019-2023 | 26% CAGR Projection over the Next Five Years | Technavio

The global orthopedic 3D printing devices market is expected to post a
CAGR of close to 26% during the period 2019-2023, according to the
latest market research report by Technavio.
The adoption of 3D printing technologies is increasing significantly as
it uses a patient’s medical imaging to develop patient-matched devices
and surgical instrumentation. Clinicians can fabricate customized
implants that include complex shapes and geometric features, which is
possible due to the nature of additive layer manufacturing in 3D
printing. This facilitates the formation of tortuous internal channels,
internal support structures, and porous engineered structures, all of
which would not be possible using conventional subtractive manufacturing
techniques. Moreover, 3D printing helps in the development of customized
surgical implants, which are designed to fit precisely into any
anatomical defects or malformations.
As per Technavio, the strategic collaborations and M&A will have a
positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly
over the forecast period. This global
orthopedic 3D printing devices market 2019-2023
research report also analyzes other important trends and
market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.
Global orthopedic 3D printing devices market:
Rising focus on R&D of 3D bioprinting
3D bioprinting is gaining immense popularity across the world and is
increasingly being investigated for orthopedic applications. 3D
bioprinters use a computer-guided pipette to layer living cells,
referred to as bio-ink, on top of one another to create artificial
living tissues. Moreover, 3D bioprinting offers several benefits over
the traditional regenerative method. It allows highly precise cell
placement and high digital control of the speed, resolution, cell
concentration, drop volume, and diameter of printed cells. Several
vendors are increasing their R&D efforts in devices for 3D bioprinting,
fuelling the growth of the orthopedic printing devices market during the
forecast period.
“The number of orthopedic implant surgeries including hip
replacement, shoulder replacement, knee replacement, and spinal implant
procedures is increasing significantly across the world. Hence, several
vendors in the market are offering 3D printing technologies to meet the
increasing demand for orthopedic implants. This, in turn, will trigger
the growth of the orthopedic 3D printing devices market during the
forecast period,” says a senior research analyst at Technavio.
Global orthopedic 3D printing devices market:
Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global orthopedic 3D printing
devices market by application (orthopedic implants, surgical planning,
and surgical instruments) and geographic regions (North America, Europe,
Asia, and ROW).
The orthopedic implants segment held the largest orthopedic 3D printing
devices market share in 2018. 3D printing is extensively used for the
fabrication of standard-sized orthopedic implants, patient-matched
implants for individuals who have typical bone and joint anatomy, and
custom 3D printed implants for individuals with bone or joint deformity.
The North America region led the market in 2018 with a market share of
more than 42%, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. The
market growth in North America can be attributed to the improved
healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of orthopedic 3D printing
devices in healthcare facilities, the presence of established vendors,
and the increasing number of joint replacement surgeries in the region.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
