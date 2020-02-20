Global Orthopedic Device Market 2018-2022 | Evolving Opportunities with DePuy Synthes and DJO Global | Technavio

The global orthopedic device market is poised to grow by USD 7.84 billion during 2018-2022, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200220005321/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Orthopedic Device Market 2018-2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 175-page research report with TOC on "Orthopedic Device Market Analysis Report by Application (Spine devices, Knee devices, Extremities devices, Hip devices, and CMF devices), Product (Orthopedic implants and support devices and Orthobiologics), End-users (Hospitals, ASCs, and Special orthopedic centers), and Geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2018-2022".

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-orthopedic-devices-market-analysis-share-2018

The increase in target population with orthopedic disorders, trauma, and sports injuries and emergence of patient-specific customized implants is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Medical symptoms related to knee, shoulder, hip, back, and post-operative procedures are leading to an increase in the number of patient visits to orthopedic physicians. The rising number of sports injuries have contributed largely toward this increase. According to the CDC, the prevalence of arthritis is also expected to grow drastically in coming years with the rise in older population. The CDC estimated that by 2040, around 78.4 million adults aged 18 years and older would be diagnosed with arthritis. The increase in orthopedic disorders, trauma, and sports injuries are propelling the need for orthopedic devices. These devices are successfully implanted to treat osteoporosis, arthritis, trauma, back pain, and other emergency procedures. They are widely accepted for restoring mobility, supporting weak bones, and reducing pain. Thus, with the increase in target population with orthopedic disorders, trauma, and sports injuries is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Orthopedic Device Market Companies:

DePuy Synthes

DePuy Synthes is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Hip reconstruction, Knee reconstruction, Shoulder reconstruction, Trauma, Spine, Sports Medicine, Power tools, Neuro, CMF, Biomaterial, and Vet. The company offers Hip Reconstruction, Knee Reconstruction, Shoulder Reconstruction, Trauma, Spine Division, Mitek Sports Medicine Division, and CMF.

DJO Global

DJO Global is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Bracing and vascular, Recovery sciences, Surgical implant, and International. The company offers Aircast, Bell-Horn, CMF, DONJOY, DVT, Compex, Exos, Saunders, Chattanooga, DJO Surgical, Dr. Comfort, and Fast Freeze.

Medtronic

Medtronic is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Cardiac and vascular group, Minimally invasive therapies group, Restorative therapies group, and Diabetes group. The company offers STRATIS FEMORAL FIXATION SYSTEM, TRITIS TIBIAL FIXATION SYSTEM, and CD Horizon Solera.

Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew is headquartered in the UK and offers products through the following business segments: Knee implants, Hip implants, Sports medicine joint repair, Arthroscopic enabling technologies, Trauma and extremities, Other surgical businesses, Advanced wound care, Advanced wound bioactives, and Advanced wound devices. The company offers ANTHEM Total Knee System, ANTHOLOGY system, ACCU-PASS, and EVOS SMALL Plating System.

Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet is headquartered in the US and offers Knees, Spine and CMF, Hips, S.E.T., Dental, and Others. The company offers PERSONA KNEE SYSTEM, ZMR Hip System, Comprehensive Total Shoulder System, Unite3D Wedge, ToggleLoc Device with ZipLoop Technology, BioCUE Blood and Bone Marrow Aspirate (BBMA) Concentration System, TriCor Sacroiliac Joint Fusion System, AFFIXUS Hip Fracture Nail System, Nexel Total Elbow, Encompass Orthognathic with VSP Technology, and SternaLock Blu Primary Closure System.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Orthopedic Device Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2022)

Spine devices

Knee devices

Extremities devices

Hip devices

CMF devices

Orthopedic Device Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2022)

Orthopedic implants and support devices

Orthobiologics

Orthopedic Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2022)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Health Care include:

Orthopedic Radiology Equipment Market – Global Orthopedic Radiology Equipment Market by product (X-ray equipment, CT equipment, and MRI equipment) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Orthopedic 3D Printing Devices Market – Global Orthopedic 3D Printing Devices Market by application (orthopedic implants, surgical planning, and surgical instruments) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200220005321/en/