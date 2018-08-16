Global Orthopedic Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis and Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Orthopedic
Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Hip,
Knee, Spine, Dental, Craniomaxillofacial, Sports Injuries, Extremities,
and Trauma), By Product, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2024"
The global orthopedic devices market size is expected to reach USD 43.1
billion by 2024
It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period.
Major market drivers include rising demand for orthopedic surgeries
owing to rise in road accidents and high prevalence of orthopedic
ailments.
Growth in geriatric population prone to orthopedic conditions is
primarily pushing demand for orthopedic solutions globally. Effects of
aging, such as diminishing bone density and weakening bones due to
excessive loss of bone mass, make their presence felt from 35 years of
age and become more prominent after 55 years.
High adoption of minimally invasive surgeries and increasing number of
sport-related injuries and road accidents are expected to fuel demand
for orthopedic devices during the forecast period. Arthroscopy,
minimally invasive total joint replacement, and spine surgeries are some
of the newly adopted minimally invasive surgeries driving the market.
On the down side, stringent regulatory approval procedures are key
factors restraining market growth. In addition, high cost of these
devices and surgical procedures threaten the growth of the market.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Market Snapshot
Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends& Scope
Chapter 4 Orthopedic Devices: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 5 Orthopedic Devices: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 6 Orthopedic Devices: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by
Product & Application
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
-
Medtronic PLC
-
Stryker Corporation
-
Zimmer Biomet Holdings PLC
-
DePuy Synthes
-
Smith and Nephew PLC
-
Aesculap Implant Systems, LLC
-
Conmed Corporation
-
Donjoy, Inc.
-
NuVasive, Inc.
