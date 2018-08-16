Global Orthopedic Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis and Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Orthopedic Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Hip, Knee, Spine, Dental, Craniomaxillofacial, Sports Injuries, Extremities, and Trauma), By Product, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global orthopedic devices market size is expected to reach USD 43.1 billion by 2024

It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period. Major market drivers include rising demand for orthopedic surgeries owing to rise in road accidents and high prevalence of orthopedic ailments.

Growth in geriatric population prone to orthopedic conditions is primarily pushing demand for orthopedic solutions globally. Effects of aging, such as diminishing bone density and weakening bones due to excessive loss of bone mass, make their presence felt from 35 years of age and become more prominent after 55 years.

High adoption of minimally invasive surgeries and increasing number of sport-related injuries and road accidents are expected to fuel demand for orthopedic devices during the forecast period. Arthroscopy, minimally invasive total joint replacement, and spine surgeries are some of the newly adopted minimally invasive surgeries driving the market.

On the down side, stringent regulatory approval procedures are key factors restraining market growth. In addition, high cost of these devices and surgical procedures threaten the growth of the market.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Market Snapshot

Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends& Scope

Chapter 4 Orthopedic Devices: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5 Orthopedic Devices: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Orthopedic Devices: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Product & Application

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Medtronic PLC

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings PLC

DePuy Synthes

Smith and Nephew PLC

Aesculap Implant Systems, LLC

Conmed Corporation

Donjoy, Inc.

NuVasive, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f89ld3/global_orthopedic?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180816005567/en/