Global Orthopedic Implants Market 2019-2023| Key Factors Driving Growth| Technavio

The global orthopedic implants market is expected to post a CAGR of over 4%
during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research
report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the technological
advances and new product launches. In terms of technology, materials,
surgical techniques, methods of fixation and sterilization of prostheses
preoperative management, and methods of preventing complications, the
market is witnessing significant technological advances. Manufactures
have made significant enhancements to implant materials and processing
methods of implant parts, which has made them more reliable, durable,
and long-lasting. For example, manufacturers are developing implants
made of a new type of plastic called the highly cross-linked
polyethylene which will significantly slow down the wearing out of
implants.
As per Technavio, the increasing number of outpatient orthopedic implant
surgeries will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to
its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global
orthopedic implants market 2019-2023 research report also
analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect
market growth over 2019-2023.
Global orthopedic implants market: Increasing
number of outpatient orthopedic implant surgeries
An increasing number of arthroplasty surgeons have been performing
outpatient orthopedic implantation procedures without serious medical or
psychiatric comorbidities, over the past few years. Factors such as
advances in surgical techniques, implants, comprehensive blood
management, multimodal pain management, and post-operative care
management have significantly reduced the duration of stay in hospital
and nearly eliminated the need for extensive formal rehabilitation. For
example, technology advances in minimally invasive spine surgery enables
the patients to undergo spine surgery and return home the same day.
“Several end-users prefer outpatient orthopedic implantation
procedures over inpatient procedures due to various advantages,
including shorter hospital stay, increased patient satisfaction, and
reduced costs to the healthcare system and the patient. In outpatient
orthopedic implantation procedures, there is a reduced chance of
contracting hospital-acquired infections which improves surgery
outcomes,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on human
machine interface.
Global orthopedic implants market: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the global orthopedic implants
market by product (joint reconstruction implants, spinal implants, and
craniomaxillofacial implants) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and
the Americas).
The joint reconstruction implants segment held the largest market share
in 2018, accounting for over 68% of the market. This product segment is
expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
The Americas led the market in 2018 with a market share of nearly 57%.
This region is expected to dominate the market through 2023, with nearly
2% increase in its market share.
