Global Orthopedic Radiology Equipment Market 2019-2023 | 6% CAGR Projection over the Next Five Years | Technavio

The global orthopedic radiology equipment market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190712005098/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global orthopedic radiology equipment market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the global orthopedic radiology equipment market size is the increasing adoption of orthopedic radiology equipment. Globally, there has been a significant increase in the number of people with orthopedic issues, resulting from sports injuries, fractures, bone marrow diseases, and degeneration of disc conditions, among others. Thus, the increase in orthopedic diseases, coupled with the growing aging population, and increasing awareness about the applications of orthopedic radiology equipment will drive market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, integrated operating rooms will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global orthopedic radiology equipment market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Orthopedic Radiology Equipment Market: Integrated Operating Rooms

The popularity of integrated operating rooms (I-ORs) is increasing as they reduce the complexity of several complicated environments in hospitals, especially in surgical rooms. Integrated operating rooms have high-grade infrastructure, which helps in increasing the use of robotic platforms, artificial intelligence, combined with robotic surgery. This will help in improving the outcome of orthopedic surgeries. Thus, the increasing adoption of integrated operating rooms is expected to be one of the key orthopedic radiology equipment market trends, as it increases the demand for imaging modalities such as orthopedic radiology equipment.

“Apart from the growing popularity of integrated operating rooms, other factors such as the growing focus on facility expansion, and the increasing number of new business strategies by vendors will have a significant impact on the orthopedic radiology equipment market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Orthopedic Radiology Equipment Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global orthopedic radiology equipment market by product (X-ray equipment, CT equipment, and MRI equipment), and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

North America led the orthopedic radiology equipment market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. The growth of the orthopedic radiology equipment market in North America can be attributed to several factors such as the increasing number of orthopedic conditions, increasing number of new product launches, growing adoption of advanced radiology equipment, and the availability of public and private insurance for radiology imaging in the region.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190712005098/en/