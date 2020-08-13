Global Osteogenesis Imperfecta Treatment Market to Surpass US$ 780.4 Million by 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global osteogenesis imperfecta treatment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 684.2 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 1.90% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis:

The global osteogenesis imperfecta treatment market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to research & development, clinical trials, and special drug designation from regulatory authorities. For instance, in November 2019, Mereo BioPharma Group plc announced 12-month top-line data from the company's phase IIb dose-ranging ‘ASTEROID’ clinical study of BPS-804 (setrusumab), an anti-sclerostin antibody, in adults with type IV, III or I osteogenesis imperfecta, which is a rare bone disease with no approved therapies and treatments. In the adult patient group, the ASTEROID is the prospectively-designed and the largest interventional performed clinical study.

For instance, in January 2020, Oncolgie received exclusive ‘Navicixizumab’ license approval to develop and commercialize the antibody. Navicixizumab is an anti-DLL4/VEGF bispecific antibody, which is being currently evaluated in a phase 1b study in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta. It is a setrusumab drug that received FDA approval as a Fast Track designation in October 2019, which continues to advance towards a pivotal Phase III pediatric study.

Key players in the osteogenesis imperfecta treatment market are focused on strategic license agreements and joint ventures to maintain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in January 2020, Mereo BioPharma and Oncologie, Inc. entered into a collaborative licensing agreement for development and commercialization of ‘Navicixizumab.’ It is an anti-DLL4/VEGF bi-specific antibody for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global osteogenesis imperfecta treatment market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 1.90% during the forecast period (2020-2027), owing to the rising focus of key industry players on developing a novel treatment for osteogenesis imperfecta treatment. For instance, in February 2016, Amgen Inc., a California-based biopharmaceutical company, developed Denosumab, which is a phase 3 clinical trial product for the osteogenesis imperfecta treatment.

Europe is expected to be the most lucrative region in the global osteogenesis imperfecta treatment market by 2027, owing to an increase in special drug designation from regulatory authorities such as the Europe Medicines Agency (EMA) for OI treatment. For instance, in November 2015, EMA granted an Orphan Drug Designation to Bone Therapeutics SA for ALLOB. It is an allogeneic bone cell therapy product for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global osteogenesis imperfecta treatment market include Celgene Corporation, Genzyme Corp., Bone Therapeutics SA, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd., Mereo BioPharma Group plc, Aurobindo Pharma, Eli Lilly and Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Cipla Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Mylan N.V., and Amgen Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Global Osteogenesis Imperfecta Treatment Market, By Drugs: Teriparatide Denosumab Others

Global Osteogenesis Imperfecta Treatment Market, By Route of Administration: Subcutaneous Intravenous Oral Others

Global Osteogenesis Imperfecta Treatment Market, By Region: North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific Australia India China Japan ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa South Africa Central Africa North Africa



