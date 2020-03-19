Global Ostomy Products Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with 3M Co. and ALCARE Co. Ltd. | Technavio

The global ostomy products market is poised to grow by USD 1.05 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Ostomy Products Market Analysis Report by Product (Colostomy bags, Urostomy bags, Ileostomy bags, and Ostomy care accessories), End-user (Healthcare settings, Retail stores, and Homecare settings), Geographic segmentation (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the rising number of chronic diseases. In addition, the growing adoption of closed one-piece ostomy bags is anticipated to boost the growth of the ostomy products market.

The prevalence of inflammatory bowel diseases or ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, bladder cancer, rectal cancer, infection in the colon, and colorectal cancer is increasing in both developed and developing countries. More than 157 million people are expected to be affected by such chronic diseases by 2020 in the US due to environmental pollution, perinatal and childhood infection, industrial chemicals smoking, oral contraceptives, and changes in diet. This is propelling the demand for ostomy products such as urostomy bags, ileostomy bags, colostomy bags, and ostomy care accessories. The adoption of ostomates is increasing further due to the availability of stoma care service providers and the presence of home-care settings. Thus, the rising number of chronic diseases is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Ostomy Products Market Companies:

3M Co.

3M Co. operates the business under various segments such as Industrial, Safety and Graphics, Health Care, Electronics and Energy, and Consumer. The company offers 3M Cavilon No Sting Barrier Film. This company also provides inhalation and transdermal drug delivery systems, oral care solutions, medical and surgical supplies, and more.

ALCARE Co. Ltd.

ALCARE Co. Ltd. offers products through the following business units: Locomotive care, Nursing care, Ostomy care and continence care, and Wound care. The company offers Cellcare Ostomy System, Deofine Powder, PROCARE SKIN BARRIER, and Youcare Ostomy System.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG operates under various business segments, namely Hospital Care, Aesculap, OPM, and Avitum. The company offers Askina Barrier Film, Flexima Active, Proxima 2, and Iryflex Set.

Coloplast AS

Coloplast AS offers products through the following business segments: Ostomy Care, Continence Care, Wound and Skin Care, and Interventional Urology. The company offers Brava Protective Seal, Brava Adhesive Remover Spray and Wipe, SenSura 1-piece, and SenSura Mio Convex.

ConvaTec Group Plc

ConvaTec Group Plc offers products through the following business segments: AWC, Ostomy care, CCC, and Infusion devices. The company offers Esteem+ Moldable Drainable Pouch, Esteem synergy, Natura Convex Cut-to-Fit Accordion Flange, and Stomahesive Seals.

Ostomy Products Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Colostomy bags

Urostomy bags

Ileostomy bags

Ostomy care accessories

Ostomy Products Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Healthcare settings

Retail stores

Homecare settings

Ostomy Products Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

