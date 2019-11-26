Log in
Global Outdoor Apparel Market 2020-2024 | Rise in Number of Private-Label Brands to Boost Growth | Technavio

11/26/2019 | 10:01am EST

The outdoor apparel market is expected to post a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191126005439/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global outdoor apparel market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global outdoor apparel market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The sedentary lifestyle of people is exposing them to various health conditions, such as obesity, anxiety, type 2 diabetes, and osteoporosis. Hence, several people are increasingly adopting a healthy lifestyle. Also, awareness about healthy lifestyles has increased participation in outdoor activities, such as climbing and trekking. As a result, the demand for sports and fitness apparel and accessories is expanding, which is expected to drive the growth of the outdoor apparel market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40137

As per Technavio, the rise in several private-label brands will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2020-2024.

Outdoor Apparel Market: Rise in Number of Private-Label Brands

The outdoor apparel market is witnessing a rise in a number of private-label brands, resulting in intense competition between the global and regional vendors. Private labels are popular in developed markets, such as the US, Germany, Japan, and the UK, which effectively limits the growth of major brands. However, the entry of private labels into the market enables consumers to purchase outdoor apparel at a lower price. Thus, the growing presence of these brands will positively influence the market, particularly in terms of garnering consumer interest during the forecast period.

“Factors such as the increasing adoption of omni-channel retailing and the growing tourism industry will have a significant impact on the rise of the outdoor apparel market value during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Outdoor Apparel Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the outdoor apparel market by distribution channel (offline and online) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA, respectively. The growth of the outdoor apparel market share in North America can be attributed to factors such as the presence of a well-developed outdoor sports industry and the increase in the prevalence of obesity and diabetes.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.
Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
