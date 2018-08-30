Global Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly & Test Market (OSAT) Market with Focus on IC Packaging (2018-2022) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test Market (OSAT) Market with Focus on IC Packaging (2018-2022)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global OSAT market with focus on IC packaging has increased at a significant CAGR over the years and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2018-2022 tremendously.

The OSAT market is expected to increase due to rising automotive production, rising Internet of Things (IoT), growing personal electronics, increasing smartphone users, rising urban population etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as volatile demand from cryptocurrency, etc.

The OSAT market with focus on IC packaging market is dominated by few players, but there are other new players, private label players as well. However, the competition in the global OSAT market with focus on IC packaging market is dominated by a small number of key players, who are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Rising Automotive Production

Increasing Usage of Camera in Automotive

Rising Demand for Fingerprint Sensors

Rising Internet of Things (IoT)

Increasing Smartphone Users

Growing Personal Electronics

Rising Urban Population

Challenges

Threat from Foundry's Forward Integration

Rising Raw Material Cost

Volatile Demand from Cryptocurrency

Trends

Growing Demand for AI-related Semiconductor

Wafer Level Chip Scale Packaging (WLCSP)Technology

Rising Demand for Domestic Consumer Robotics

Increasing Flexible Devices

