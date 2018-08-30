Log in
Global Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly & Test Market (OSAT) Market with Focus on IC Packaging (2018-2022) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/30/2018 | 08:11pm CEST

The "Global Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test Market (OSAT) Market with Focus on IC Packaging (2018-2022)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global OSAT market with focus on IC packaging has increased at a significant CAGR over the years and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2018-2022 tremendously.

The OSAT market is expected to increase due to rising automotive production, rising Internet of Things (IoT), growing personal electronics, increasing smartphone users, rising urban population etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as volatile demand from cryptocurrency, etc.

The OSAT market with focus on IC packaging market is dominated by few players, but there are other new players, private label players as well. However, the competition in the global OSAT market with focus on IC packaging market is dominated by a small number of key players, who are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

  • Rising Automotive Production
  • Increasing Usage of Camera in Automotive
  • Rising Demand for Fingerprint Sensors
  • Rising Internet of Things (IoT)
  • Increasing Smartphone Users
  • Growing Personal Electronics
  • Rising Urban Population

Challenges

  • Threat from Foundry's Forward Integration
  • Rising Raw Material Cost
  • Volatile Demand from Cryptocurrency

Trends

  • Growing Demand for AI-related Semiconductor
  • Wafer Level Chip Scale Packaging (WLCSP)Technology
  • Rising Demand for Domestic Consumer Robotics
  • Increasing Flexible Devices

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Global Market Analysis

4. China Market Analysis

5. Market Dynamics

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Company Profiles

  • Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) Inc.
  • Amkor Technology Inc.
  • ChipMOS Technologies Inc. (ChipMOS)
  • Mubadala Investment Company (GlobalFoundries Inc.)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f4sp7x/global_outsourced?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
