Global Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly & Test Market (OSAT) Market with Focus on IC Packaging (2018-2022) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test Market (OSAT) Market with
offering.
The global OSAT market with focus on IC packaging has increased at a
significant CAGR over the years and projections are made that the market
would rise in the next four years i.e. 2018-2022 tremendously.
The OSAT market is expected to increase due to rising automotive
production, rising Internet of Things (IoT), growing personal
electronics, increasing smartphone users, rising urban population etc.
Yet the market faces some challenges such as volatile demand from
cryptocurrency, etc.
The OSAT market with focus on IC packaging market is dominated by few
players, but there are other new players, private label players as well.
However, the competition in the global OSAT market with focus on IC
packaging market is dominated by a small number of key players, who are
also profiled with their financial information and respective business
strategies.
Market Dynamics
Growth Drivers
-
Rising Automotive Production
-
Increasing Usage of Camera in Automotive
-
Rising Demand for Fingerprint Sensors
-
Rising Internet of Things (IoT)
-
Increasing Smartphone Users
-
Growing Personal Electronics
-
Rising Urban Population
Challenges
-
Threat from Foundry's Forward Integration
-
Rising Raw Material Cost
-
Volatile Demand from Cryptocurrency
Trends
-
Growing Demand for AI-related Semiconductor
-
Wafer Level Chip Scale Packaging (WLCSP)Technology
-
Rising Demand for Domestic Consumer Robotics
-
Increasing Flexible Devices
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Global Market Analysis
4. China Market Analysis
5. Market Dynamics
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Company Profiles
-
Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) Inc.
-
Amkor Technology Inc.
-
ChipMOS Technologies Inc. (ChipMOS)
-
Mubadala Investment Company (GlobalFoundries Inc.)
