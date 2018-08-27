Global Over-the-Air Testing Market by Technology, Industry Vertical, and Application - Forecast to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Over-the-Air
Testing Market by Technology, Industry Vertical, and Application -
Global Opportunities Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025"
report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The report includes the study of the global OTA testing market with
respect to the growth prospects and restraints based on the regional
analysis. In addition, the study includes Porter's five forces analysis
of the industry to determine the impact of suppliers, competitors, new
entrants, substitutes, and buyers on the market growth.
Owing to rise and penetration of internet of things (IoT) and machine to
machine (M2M) devices, there is a demand for the global over-the-air
(OTA) testing market. Also, the trend of smart cities and smart homes
has been increasing, which gives an added advantage to this market.
Furthermore, emerging technologies, such as 5G, are expected to propel
the growth of the global OTA testing market.
The global OTA market is segmented on the basis of technology, industry
vertical, application, and region. By technology, the market is
categorized into cellular, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. As per industry
vertical, it is classified into aerospace & defense, consumer
electronics, automotive, logistics, healthcare, and government.
Depending on application, the market is bifurcated into home automation,
mobile payment system, utilities management product, traffic control
system, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North
America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
-
Increase in Penetration of IoT & Smart Devices
-
Growth of Smart Cities
Restraints
-
Testing Over Extreme Conditions
-
Large Size & High Cost of Testing Devices
Opportunity
Companies Featured
-
Intertek
-
UL LLC
-
Anritsu
-
Keysight Technologies
-
Rohde & Schwarz
-
Cetecom
-
Eurofins Scientific
-
Bureau Veritas
-
Microwave Vision Group (MVG)
-
SGS
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
Chapter 3: Market Overview
Chapter 4: Over-The-Air (OTA) Testing Market, by Technology
Chapter 5: Over-The-Air (OTA) Testing Market, by Industry Vertical
Chapter 6: Over-The-Air (OTA) Testing Market, by Application
Chapter 7: Over-The-Air (OTA) Testing Market, by Region
Chapter 8: Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/62g6kd/global?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180827005260/en/