Global Over-the-Air Testing Market by Technology, Industry Vertical, and Application - Forecast to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The report includes the study of the global OTA testing market with respect to the growth prospects and restraints based on the regional analysis. In addition, the study includes Porter's five forces analysis of the industry to determine the impact of suppliers, competitors, new entrants, substitutes, and buyers on the market growth.

Owing to rise and penetration of internet of things (IoT) and machine to machine (M2M) devices, there is a demand for the global over-the-air (OTA) testing market. Also, the trend of smart cities and smart homes has been increasing, which gives an added advantage to this market. Furthermore, emerging technologies, such as 5G, are expected to propel the growth of the global OTA testing market.

The global OTA market is segmented on the basis of technology, industry vertical, application, and region. By technology, the market is categorized into cellular, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. As per industry vertical, it is classified into aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, automotive, logistics, healthcare, and government. Depending on application, the market is bifurcated into home automation, mobile payment system, utilities management product, traffic control system, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in Penetration of IoT & Smart Devices

Growth of Smart Cities

Restraints

Testing Over Extreme Conditions

Large Size & High Cost of Testing Devices

Opportunity

Roll Out of 5G

Companies Featured

Intertek

UL LLC

Anritsu

Keysight Technologies

Rohde & Schwarz

Cetecom

Eurofins Scientific

Bureau Veritas

Microwave Vision Group (MVG)

SGS

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Over-The-Air (OTA) Testing Market, by Technology

Chapter 5: Over-The-Air (OTA) Testing Market, by Industry Vertical

Chapter 6: Over-The-Air (OTA) Testing Market, by Application

Chapter 7: Over-The-Air (OTA) Testing Market, by Region

Chapter 8: Company Profiles

