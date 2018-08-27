Log in
Global Over-the-Air Testing Market by Technology, Industry Vertical, and Application - Forecast to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/27/2018 | 12:53pm CEST

The "Over-the-Air Testing Market by Technology, Industry Vertical, and Application - Global Opportunities Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report includes the study of the global OTA testing market with respect to the growth prospects and restraints based on the regional analysis. In addition, the study includes Porter's five forces analysis of the industry to determine the impact of suppliers, competitors, new entrants, substitutes, and buyers on the market growth.

Owing to rise and penetration of internet of things (IoT) and machine to machine (M2M) devices, there is a demand for the global over-the-air (OTA) testing market. Also, the trend of smart cities and smart homes has been increasing, which gives an added advantage to this market. Furthermore, emerging technologies, such as 5G, are expected to propel the growth of the global OTA testing market.

The global OTA market is segmented on the basis of technology, industry vertical, application, and region. By technology, the market is categorized into cellular, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. As per industry vertical, it is classified into aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, automotive, logistics, healthcare, and government. Depending on application, the market is bifurcated into home automation, mobile payment system, utilities management product, traffic control system, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increase in Penetration of IoT & Smart Devices
  • Growth of Smart Cities

Restraints

  • Testing Over Extreme Conditions
  • Large Size & High Cost of Testing Devices

Opportunity

  • Roll Out of 5G

Companies Featured

  • Intertek
  • UL LLC
  • Anritsu
  • Keysight Technologies
  • Rohde & Schwarz
  • Cetecom
  • Eurofins Scientific
  • Bureau Veritas
  • Microwave Vision Group (MVG)
  • SGS

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Over-The-Air (OTA) Testing Market, by Technology

Chapter 5: Over-The-Air (OTA) Testing Market, by Industry Vertical

Chapter 6: Over-The-Air (OTA) Testing Market, by Application

Chapter 7: Over-The-Air (OTA) Testing Market, by Region

Chapter 8: Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/62g6kd/global?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
