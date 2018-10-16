Global Over the Top Market 2018-2022 | Expansion in the Variety of Contents to Boost Growth | Technavio

According to the latest market research report released by Technavio,
the global over the top market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of
over 17% during the forecast period. Increase in number of smart
connected devices, is one of the key factors triggering the growth of
the market.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181015006014/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global over the top market (OTT) from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
This research report titled ‘Global
Over the Top (OTT) Market 2018-2022’ provides an in-depth
analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends.
It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market
segments and all geographical regions.
The market research analysis categorizes the global OTT market into the
following geographical regions:
In 2017, the Americas registered the highest incremental growth of close
to 43%, followed by the EMEA and the APAC region.
Global over the top market: Top emerging trend
Expansion in the variety of contents is an emerging trend in the global
over the top market space. Consumers demand high quality content
available through OTT services. Producing content for several channels
and making it meaningful, informative, and relevant are becoming
mandatory for OTT vendors. For brand marketers, content will be of
utmost importance, and therefore, ensuring high quality of content is an
absolute priority. The limitation in content availability is being
handled by adding various popular titles to the content libraries of
service providers. This increases user experience and satisfaction
levels. Many viewers use OTT services several times a week, and hence,
this creates an opportunity for service providers to analyze their
viewing habits and supply them with appropriate content. Personalization
is very useful in engaging consumers. Therefore, the market is expected
to show a positive outlook during the forecast period.
Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following
topics:
Executive Report
-
Market Outline
-
Global Over the Top (OTT) Market Overview
Market Insights
-
Market Sizing and Forecasts
-
Market Growth
-
Market Drivers and Challenges
-
Key Emerging Trends
Market Segmentation Analysis
-
Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, EMEA)
-
Key leading countries
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
-
Analysis of top vendors (Alphabet, Amazon.com, Apple, Netflix,
Microsoft)
