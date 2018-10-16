Global Over the Top Market 2018-2022 | Expansion in the Variety of Contents to Boost Growth | Technavio

According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global over the top market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period. Increase in number of smart connected devices, is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This research report titled ‘Global Over the Top (OTT) Market 2018-2022’ provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global OTT market into the following geographical regions:

Americas

EMEA

APAC

In 2017, the Americas registered the highest incremental growth of close to 43%, followed by the EMEA and the APAC region.

Global over the top market: Top emerging trend

Expansion in the variety of contents is an emerging trend in the global over the top market space. Consumers demand high quality content available through OTT services. Producing content for several channels and making it meaningful, informative, and relevant are becoming mandatory for OTT vendors. For brand marketers, content will be of utmost importance, and therefore, ensuring high quality of content is an absolute priority. The limitation in content availability is being handled by adding various popular titles to the content libraries of service providers. This increases user experience and satisfaction levels. Many viewers use OTT services several times a week, and hence, this creates an opportunity for service providers to analyze their viewing habits and supply them with appropriate content. Personalization is very useful in engaging consumers. Therefore, the market is expected to show a positive outlook during the forecast period.

