Global PAC Programming Software Market 2018-2023 - Rising Industrial Automation Projected to Drive Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The PAC programming software market is expected to witness a CAGR of
16%, over the forecast period of 2018-2023.
Owing to government regulations and policies that are imposed on public
safety and quality standards (for the process and discrete industries),
the use of automation solutions has increased, thereby influencing
growth of the PAC software market.
The fourth industrial revolution has helped create smart factories,
integrated with the Internet of Things (IoT) and industrial automation
control solutions.
The shift from centralized configuration to the distributed control
solutions, combined with the availability of the customized programmable
automation controllers catering to the specific requirements of the
customers, is one of the major factors augmenting the growth of the PAC
market.
Key Highlights
-
Rising Industrial Automation Projected to Drive the Market's Growth
-
The Automotive Industry to Create Significant Demand for PAC Software
-
Asia-Pacific to Account for a Major Share
Notable Developments in the Market
-
February 2018 - Honeywell collaborated with Equate Petrochemical
Company, a global producer of petrochemicals. The companies signed an
MoU, for the development of technologies that support operations at
Equate.
-
November 2017 - Mitsubishi Electric Corporation developed a
supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) software and
industrial-use computers, which were incorporated in e-F@ctory-brand
solutions, for Edge computing on production floors, where network
edges and data sources intersect.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2.Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Insights
5. Market Segmentation
6. Competitive Intelligence - Company Profiles
-
OPTO 22
-
National Instruments
-
Schneider Electric Co.
-
Wonderware Software
-
Ascon Corporation
-
Rockwell Automation
-
Honeywell International Inc.
-
Siemens AG
-
Hitachi Ltd.
-
Eaton Corporation
-
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
7. Investment Analysis
8. Future Outlook of the PAC Programming Software Market
