Global PAC Programming Software Market 2018-2023 - Rising Industrial Automation Projected to Drive Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/16/2018 | 07:31pm CEST

The "Global PAC Programming Software Market - Growth, Trend and Forecasts (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The PAC programming software market is expected to witness a CAGR of 16%, over the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Owing to government regulations and policies that are imposed on public safety and quality standards (for the process and discrete industries), the use of automation solutions has increased, thereby influencing growth of the PAC software market.

The fourth industrial revolution has helped create smart factories, integrated with the Internet of Things (IoT) and industrial automation control solutions.

The shift from centralized configuration to the distributed control solutions, combined with the availability of the customized programmable automation controllers catering to the specific requirements of the customers, is one of the major factors augmenting the growth of the PAC market.

Key Highlights

  • Rising Industrial Automation Projected to Drive the Market's Growth
  • The Automotive Industry to Create Significant Demand for PAC Software
  • Asia-Pacific to Account for a Major Share

Notable Developments in the Market

  • February 2018 - Honeywell collaborated with Equate Petrochemical Company, a global producer of petrochemicals. The companies signed an MoU, for the development of technologies that support operations at Equate.
  • November 2017 - Mitsubishi Electric Corporation developed a supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) software and industrial-use computers, which were incorporated in e-F@ctory-brand solutions, for Edge computing on production floors, where network edges and data sources intersect.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2.Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Insights

5. Market Segmentation

6. Competitive Intelligence - Company Profiles

  • OPTO 22
  • National Instruments
  • Schneider Electric Co.
  • Wonderware Software
  • Ascon Corporation
  • Rockwell Automation
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Siemens AG
  • Hitachi Ltd.
  • Eaton Corporation
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

7. Investment Analysis

8. Future Outlook of the PAC Programming Software Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/77blp2/global_pac?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
