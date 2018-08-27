Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market 2018-2022 - Accelerated Approval of New PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2018-2022)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market has Increased at a Significant Annual Growth Rate During the Years 2016-2017



The report also provides a detailed analysis of the China PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market by value, by treatment and by cancer.



The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The drugs approved as a PD-1 inhibitor are Pembrolizumab and Nivolumab and the drugs approved as a PD-L1 inhibitors are atezolizumab, Durvalumab and Avelumab. There are various PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors which are still in experimental phase of development. The adverse effects of PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors are pneumonitis, colitis, skin reactions, immune thrombocytopenia, cardiac insufficiency, diarrhea, pruritus, myocarditis and pneumonitis. PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors has a long history with continuously evolving new generation PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors. The PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market can be segmented on the basis of type, indications, drug and distribution channel.



The global PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market has increased at a significant annual growth rate during the years 2016-2017 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2018-2022 tremendously. The PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market is expected to increase due to an aging population, growth in GNI per capita, a growing urban population, increasing incidence of certain types of cancer, a rise in the number of people with cancer, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as a high cost of oncology treatment, side effects and toxicity, failure of clinical trials, time consuming and uncertain regulatory process.

The global PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market is generally dominated. Many competitors have established worldwide reputation with the multinational patients while some provide their drugs to the domestic patients. The manufacturers of the PD-1 and PD-1 inhibitors market produce different type of drugs, some manufacturers produce PD-1 inhibitors, some produce PD-L1 inhibitors while other produce combination of PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors.



However, the competition in the global PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market is dominated by few PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors manufacturers. Further, key players of the PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market are Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck & Co., Inc., Roche, AstraZeneca, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co. Ltd. and BeiGene, Ltd. are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.



Country Coverage

China

The US

ROW

Company Coverage

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Merck & Co., Inc.

Roche

AstraZeneca

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co. Ltd.

BeiGene, Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



2.1 PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors: An Overview



2.1.1 PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Discovery Timeline

2.1.2 PD-1/PD-L1 Inhibitors Mechanism Action and Applications

2.1.3 PD-1/PD-L1 Inhibitors in Experimental Phase of Development

2.1.4 Adverse Effects of PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors



2.2 PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Segmentation: An Overview



2.2.1 PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors by Type

2.2.2 PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors by Indications

2.2.3 PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors by Drug

2.2.4 PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors by Distribution Channel



3. Global Market Analysis



3.1 Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market: An Analysis



3.1.1 Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market by Value

3.1.2 Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market by Segments (Metastatic PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors and Adjuvant PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors)

3.1.3 Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market by Region (The US, China and ROW)



3.2 Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market: Segment Analysis



3.2.1 Global Metastatic PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Adjuvant PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market by Value



4. Regional Market Analysis



4.1 China PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market: An Analysis



4.1.1 China PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market by Value

4.1.2 China PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market by Cancer (Non-small Cell Lung Carcinoma, Hepatocellular Carcinoma, Gastric Cancer, Esophageal Cancer, Small Cell Lung Cancer and Others)

4.1.3 China PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market by Treatment (1L Treatment and 2L+ Treatment)



4.2 China PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market: Treatment Analysis



4.2.1 China 1L PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market by Value

4.2.2 China 1L PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market by Cancer (Non-small Cell Lung Carcinoma, Hepatocellular Carcinoma, Gastric Cancer, Esophageal Cancer, Small Cell Lung Cancer and Others)

4.2.3 China 2L+ PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market by Value

4.2.4 China 2L+ PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market by Cancer (Non-small Cell Lung Carcinoma, Hepatocellular Carcinoma, Gastric Cancer, Esophageal Cancer, Small Cell Lung Cancer and Others)



4.3 China PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market: Cancer Analysis



4.3.1 China Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Market by Value

4.3.2 China Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Market by Treatment (1L Treatment and 2L+ Treatment)

4.3.3 China 1L and 2L+ Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Treatment Market by Value

4.3.4 China Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) Market by Value

4.3.5 China Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) Market by Treatment (1L Treatment and 2L+ Treatment)

4.3.6 China 1L and 2L+ Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) Treatment Market by Value

4.3.7 China Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) Market by Value

4.3.8 China Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) Market by Treatment (1L Treatment and 2L+ Treatment)

4.3.9 China 1L and 2L+ Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) Treatment Market by Value

4.3.10 China Gastric Cancer (GC) Market by Value

4.3.11 China Gastric Cancer (GC) Market by Treatment (1L Treatment and 2L+ Treatment)

4.3.12 China 1L and 2L+ Gastric Cancer (GC) Treatment Market by Value

4.3.13 China Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma (ESCC) Market by Value

4.3.14 China Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma (ESCC) Market by Treatment (1L Treatment and 2L+ Treatment)

4.3.15 China 1L and 2L+ Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma (ESCC) Treatment Market by Value

4.3.16 China Other Cancers Market by Value

4.3.17 China Other Cancers Market by Treatment (1L Treatment and 2L+ Treatment)

4.3.18 China 1L and 2L+ Other Cancers Treatment Market by Value



4.4 The US PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market: An Analysis



4.4.1 The US PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market by Value



4.5 ROW PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market: An Analysis



4.5.1 ROW PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market by Value



5. Market Dynamics



5.1 Growth Driver



5.1.1 Aging Population

5.1.2 Increasing GNI Per Capita

5.1.3 Growing Urban Population

5.1.4 Increased Incidence of Certain Types of Cancer

5.1.5 Surge in the Number of People with Cancer by Age



5.2 Challenges



5.2.1 High Cost of Oncology Treatment

5.2.2 Side Effects and Toxicity

5.2.3 Failure of Clinical Trial

5.2.4 Time Consuming and Uncertain Regulatory Process



5.3 Market Trends



5.3.1 Rising Healthcare Awareness and Changing Lifestyle

5.3.2 Public Medical Insurance

5.3.3 Accelerated Approval of New PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors

5.3.4 Increased Consumption of Alcohol and Smoking



6. Competitive Landscape



6.1 Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market: Competitive Landscape

6.2 Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market Players by Phase 3 Studies

6.3 Regulatory Status of Key PD-L1 Drugs in China



7. Company Profiles



AstraZeneca

BeiGene, Ltd.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co. Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Roche

