Global PET Packaging Market 2019-2023| Growing Popularity of Lightweight Packaging to Boost Market Growth| Technavio

12/01/2019 | 05:31am EST

The PET packaging market size is expected to grow by USD 12.07 billion during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191201005100/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global PET packaging market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

PET packaging has gained popularity from the alcoholic beverages segment such as beer. Beer manufacturers have shifted to the use of PET packaging as consumers find PET bottles more convenient and aesthetically appealing. The key advantages of using PET bottles include reduced carbon emissions during transportation and minimized energy use in the supply chain due to their comparatively lower weight. Thus, the increasing adoption of PET packaging bottles in the alcoholic beverage industry will drive the PET packaging market growth during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30710

As per Technavio, the growing popularity of lightweight packaging will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

PET Packaging Market: Growing Popularity of Lightweight Packaging

The growing popularity of lightweight packaging can be attributed to increased emphasis on reducing wastage and enhancing end-user usability. Lightweight packaging is both cost-effective and recyclable in nature. Moreover, glass packaging solutions are heavier and thus leads to an increase in the cost of transportation. Thus, end-users are moving toward the adoption of lightweight plastic packaging. Various manufacturers are investing in the development of lighter PET materials for packaging. Thus, the growing popularity of lightweight packaging is expected to drive the growth of the PET packaging market during the forecast period.

“Other factors such as the increase in strategic acquisitions, and the growth in the organized retail segment will have a significant impact on the growth of the PET packaging market value during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

PET Packaging Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the PET packaging market by end-users (beverages industry, household goods sector, food industry, and pharmaceutical industry) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the PET packaging market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, MEA, and South America respectively. The growth of the PET packaging market share in APAC can be attributed to several factors such as the rapid growth in the e-commerce retail industry, rising disposable income, and increased demand for processed and packaged food and beverages.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
