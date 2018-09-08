Global POC HIV Testing Market 2018-2022 | Advances in Technology to Spur Growth | Technavio

The global POC HIV testing market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of close to 7% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing HIV affected population worldwide. The increasing prevalence of HIV has led the governments of few African countries to take measures through awareness programs, which will augment the demand for POC HIV testing products. For instance, HIV Self-Testing Africa (STAR) Initiative, funded by Unitaid (NPO), claims that self-testing can reach more people than traditional diagnostics, through which individuals can learn about their HIV status whenever they choose to seek the treatment.

This market research report on the global POC HIV testing market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the advances in technology as one of the key emerging trends in the global POC HIV testing market:

Global POC HIV testing market: Advances in technology

Technology is one of the key success factors in the development of the healthcare industry. There has been an increase in the technological advances due to the involvement of the private players in R&D for the introduction of new products, which allow better monitoring and testing for HIV patients living in remote areas. For instance, F.Hoffman-La Roche launched Plasma Separation Card, which does not require refrigeration during transport to the lab. This will simplify blood collection even from the areas with extreme heat and humidity.

“Companies are focusing on developing POC HIV testing products, which can send the test results to the patient’s mobile phones. For instance, Hoffman-La Roche’s AmpliCare provides an HIV viral load test at reduced prices and provides the test results to healthcare facilities with the help of text message technology. Also, due to its simple technology, it is easy to train people with AmpliCare,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on orthopedics and medical devices.

Global POC HIV testing market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global POC HIV testing market by product (POC HIV testing systems and POC HIV testing consumables) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of around 42%, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The dominance of the Americas can be attributed to the growing social awareness, government initiatives, partnerships, funding programs, and increasing number of companies led to the market growth.

