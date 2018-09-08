Global POC HIV Testing Market 2018-2022 | Advances in Technology to Spur Growth | Technavio

The global POC HIV testing market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR
of close to 7% during the forecast period, according to the latest
market research report by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180908005006/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global POC HIV testing market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing HIV
affected population worldwide. The increasing prevalence of HIV has led
the governments of few African countries to take measures through
awareness programs, which will augment the demand for POC HIV testing
products. For instance, HIV Self-Testing Africa (STAR) Initiative,
funded by Unitaid (NPO), claims that self-testing can reach more people
than traditional diagnostics, through which individuals can learn about
their HIV status whenever they choose to seek the treatment.
This market research report on the global
POC HIV testing market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of
the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during
the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major
factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and
contribute to its growth or decline.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
In this report, Technavio highlights the advances in technology as one
of the key emerging trends in the global POC HIV testing market:
Global POC HIV testing market: Advances in
technology
Technology is one of the key success factors in the development of the
healthcare industry. There has been an increase in the technological
advances due to the involvement of the private players in R&D for the
introduction of new products, which allow better monitoring and testing
for HIV patients living in remote areas. For instance, F.Hoffman-La
Roche launched Plasma Separation Card, which does not require
refrigeration during transport to the lab. This will simplify blood
collection even from the areas with extreme heat and humidity.
“Companies are focusing on developing POC HIV testing products, which
can send the test results to the patient’s mobile phones. For instance,
Hoffman-La Roche’s AmpliCare provides an HIV viral load test at reduced
prices and provides the test results to healthcare facilities with the
help of text message technology. Also, due to its simple technology, it
is easy to train people with AmpliCare,” says a senior analyst at
Technavio for research on orthopedics and medical devices.
Global POC HIV testing market: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the global POC HIV testing market
by product (POC HIV testing systems and POC HIV testing consumables) and
geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of around 42%,
followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The dominance of the Americas
can be attributed to the growing social awareness, government
initiatives, partnerships, funding programs, and increasing number of
companies led to the market growth.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180908005006/en/