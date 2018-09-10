Global POC Hematology Diagnostics Market 2018-2022| Adoption of Next-generation Hematology Diagnostic Products to Spur Demand| Technavio

The global POC hematology diagnostics market 2018-2022 is expected to
post a CAGR of close to 9% during the forecast period, according to the
latest market research report by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180910005777/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global POC hematology diagnostics market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing number
of hematology and infectious conditions. With the increase in the number
of hematology conditions and infectious diseases such as anemia, sickle
cell disease, thalassemia, and malaria, the demand for POC hematology
diagnostics is increasing. Rare diseases such as thalassemia lead to a
low number of healthy red blood cells owing to which several medical
conditions such as bone disease and enlarged spleen can arise.
This market research report on the global POC hematology diagnostics
market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important
trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period.
Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the
potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its
growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the increase in adoption of
next-generation hematology diagnostic products as one of the key
emerging trends in the global POC hematology diagnostics market:
Global POC hematology diagnostics market:
Increase in adoption of next-generation hematology diagnostic products
The increase in adoption of next-generation hematology diagnostic
products such as handheld hematology devices and non-invasive hematology
testing will help the global POC hematology diagnostics market in the
future.
“Next-generation hematology diagnostics are helpful in providing
instant results for faster patient care. For instance, Abbott’s i-STAT
Alinity provides quick results that help in assessing a patient’s
medical condition faster. It contains features such as advanced data
manager, which helps to streamline data management and transfer data
into decisions,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on
in-vitro diagnostics.
Global POC hematology diagnostics market:
Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global POC hematology
diagnostics market by product (consumables and systems) and geographical
regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of around 40%,
followed by APAC and EMEA, respectively. Factors responsible for driving
the growth include the increase in the prevalence of hematology
conditions and infectious diseases. The US, Canada, and Brazil held the
major share in the region owing to the rise in the prevalence rate of
hematology conditions and infections.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
