Global POC Hematology Diagnostics Market 2018-2022| Adoption of Next-generation Hematology Diagnostic Products to Spur Demand| Technavio

The global POC hematology diagnostics market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of close to 9% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180910005777/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global POC hematology diagnostics market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing number of hematology and infectious conditions. With the increase in the number of hematology conditions and infectious diseases such as anemia, sickle cell disease, thalassemia, and malaria, the demand for POC hematology diagnostics is increasing. Rare diseases such as thalassemia lead to a low number of healthy red blood cells owing to which several medical conditions such as bone disease and enlarged spleen can arise.

This market research report on the global POC hematology diagnostics market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the increase in adoption of next-generation hematology diagnostic products as one of the key emerging trends in the global POC hematology diagnostics market:

Global POC hematology diagnostics market: Increase in adoption of next-generation hematology diagnostic products

The increase in adoption of next-generation hematology diagnostic products such as handheld hematology devices and non-invasive hematology testing will help the global POC hematology diagnostics market in the future.

“Next-generation hematology diagnostics are helpful in providing instant results for faster patient care. For instance, Abbott’s i-STAT Alinity provides quick results that help in assessing a patient’s medical condition faster. It contains features such as advanced data manager, which helps to streamline data management and transfer data into decisions,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on in-vitro diagnostics.

Global POC hematology diagnostics market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global POC hematology diagnostics market by product (consumables and systems) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of around 40%, followed by APAC and EMEA, respectively. Factors responsible for driving the growth include the increase in the prevalence of hematology conditions and infectious diseases. The US, Canada, and Brazil held the major share in the region owing to the rise in the prevalence rate of hematology conditions and infections.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180910005777/en/