Global PVDC Food Packaging Market 2019-2023| Rise in Demand for Biodegradable and Sustainable Packaging Films to Promote Growth| Technavio

01/06/2019 | 07:00am EST

The global PVDC food packaging market is expected to post a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190106005077/en/

Technavio predicts the global PVDC food packaging market to post a CAGR of over 6% by 2023. (Graphic ...

Technavio predicts the global PVDC food packaging market to post a CAGR of over 6% by 2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growth of global plastic films market. Plastic packaging films such as PVDC, EVOH, and BOPP are commonly used in food packaging solutions. These flexible plastic packaging films are used as shrink films or stretch films for wrapping processed food items, meat, fruits, and vegetables. When compared with other types of packaging solutions, plastic films packaging solutions help manufacturers and retailers in reducing the overall cost of transportation and warehousing.

This market research report on the global PVDC food packaging market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the rise in demand for biodegradable and sustainable packaging films as one of the key emerging trends in the global PVDC food packaging market:

Global PVDC food packaging market: Rise in demand for biodegradable and sustainable packaging films

PVDC is a form of plastic which leads to landfills and causes pollution. Hence, to overcome this challenge, biodegradable alternatives are being increasingly used as raw materials. For example, polyhydroxy butyrate valerate (PHBV) is one of the bio-degradable packaging films, which is a bacterially grown polyester with similar properties of PVDC. Starch, polylactic acid (PLA), polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs), and cellulose are also the components of PBHV films.

“Biodegradable packaging films such as PHBV provide high mechanical performance during their lifetime as original PVDC films and are completely bio-degradable after the end-of-life. The development of biodegradable and sustainable films is posing a challenge to the vendors operating in the global PVDC food packaging market,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on packaging.

Global PVDC food packaging market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global PVDC food packaging market by end-user (dairy; and meat, poultry, and seafood) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The dairy segment held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for over 34% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2018 with a market share of nearly 38%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2023.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
