Global Packaged Burgers Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with Beyond Meat Inc. & BUBBA foods LLC | Technavio

The market is driven by the expansion of retailers offering packaged burgers. Also, the growing popularity of plant-based packaged burgers is anticipated to further boost the growth of the packaged burgers market.

Packaged burgers are mainly offered to consumers through various retail stores such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, independent stores, and grocery stores. Various retailers have started to expand their presence across different geographical areas. Moreover, some of supermarket chains are offering their own brand of packaged burgers. Thus, the expansion of retail stores offering packaged burgers is expected to drive the growth of the packaged burgers market during the forecast period.

Major Five Packaged Burgers Companies:

Beyond Meat Inc.

Beyond Meat Inc. offers a wide range of plant-based meat products such as burgers, crumbles, and sausages. The company offers gluten-free packaged burgers. The Beyond Burger offered by the company is designed to look, cook, and taste like traditional ground beef.

BUBBA foods LLC

BUBBA foods LLC produces various types of frozen burgers. The company offers a wide variety of packaged burgers such as Turkey with Monterey Jack, Turkey with Onion, Angus, Reduced Fat, and others.

Kellogg Co.

Kellogg Co. operates through various geographic segments, which include US snacks, US morning foods, US specialty chemicals, North America other, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers packaged burgers through its brands MorningStar Farms and Gardenburger. MorningStar Farms mainly focuses on offering veggie packaged burgers.

Paragon Quality Foods Ltd.

Paragon Quality Foods Ltd. offers various types of burgers, including packaged burgers. The company offers British Retail Consortium (BRC)-accredited burgers. Some of the variants of packaged burgers offered by the company are US Best, Ali Baba, Crown, and others.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

The Kraft Heinz Co. produces various products, such as condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals, meats and seafood, refreshment beverages, coffee, desserts, toppings and baking, nuts and salted snacks, and others. The company offers packaged burgers through its brand, BOCA. It offers veggie burgers, chicken burgers, Sicilian burgers, and others.

Packaged Burgers Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Frozen burgers

Chilled burgers

Fresh burgers

Packaged burgers Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

