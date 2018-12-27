Global Packaged Croissant Market 2019-2023| Increasing New Product Launches to Boost Demand| Technavio

Technavio
analysts forecast the global packaged croissant market to grow at a CAGR
of over 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest market
research report.
The emergence of private-label brands is one of the major trends being
witnessed in the global
packaged croissant market 2019-2023. The global packaged
croissants market is witnessing increasing prominence of private-label
brands. These products are manufactured and sold by retailers. The major
global retailers are introducing their brand of packaged croissants.
Over the last decade, the private-label product segment has grown in
terms of scope and size. Private-label products are priced lower than
branded products. Price-sensitive consumers are more likely to purchase
private-label products. Major retailers, such as Walmart and Aldi offer
packaged croissants under their brands. Therefore, the demand for
private-label brands is expected to increase during the forecast period
and will aid the growth of the global packaged croissants market during
the forecast period.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the global packaged croissant market is the increasing new
product launches:
Global packaged croissant market: Increasing
new product launches
Successful new product launches will help in increasing the revenue flow
and, thus, the market share of the market players. Product launches will
also help in retaining consumer interest in the brand. For instance, in
January 2017, Bridor launched a new line of croissants. The new line
comprises four flavors, which are- apricot, cocoa and hazelnut,
raspberry, and custard. Also, in May 2017, Lantmannen introduced a new
line of croissants under the Schulstad brand. The new line comprises
three varieties of croissants - multigrain croissant, oat & honey
croissant, and pain au chocolat croissant. Thus, with the increasing new
product launches the growth of the global packaged croissants market
will be positive during the forecast period.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio, “The rising urbanization
and changing lifestyles, increasing competition from other snack
products, and increasing mergers and acquisitions, and investments are
some other factors that are expected to boost the growth of the global
packaged croissant market, during the forecast period.”
Global packaged croissant market: Segmentation
analysis
The global packaged croissant market research report provides market
segmentation by product (shelf-stable croissants and frozen croissants)
and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth
analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including
drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.
The EMEA region held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting
for over 61% share, followed by the Americas and APAC respectively.
However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to
register the highest incremental growth, followed by the APAC region.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
