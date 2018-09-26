Global Packaged Edible Flower Market 2018-2022 | 11% CAGR Projection Over the Next Four Years | Technavio

The global packaged edible flower market is expected to post a CAGR of
close to 11% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market
research report by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180926005889/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global packaged edible flower market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing demand
for photogenic food. Edible flowers play a prominent role amid the
growing global demand for food that is both photogenic and tasty. Some
edible flowers of ornamental plants have gained popularity in recent
times. Lavender, hibiscus, dandelion, and rose are used as taste
enhancers, effect magnifiers, and additional fragrances. Chefs have
begun using edible flowers as garnishing agents to impart unique flavors
and highly appealing textures to their dishes. The use of petal
garnishing as a decorative trend is fast gaining traction in the food
industry.
This market research report on the global
packaged edible flower market 2018-2022 also provides an
analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market
outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging
trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact
the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
In this report, Technavio highlights the rise of edible flowers as
garnishing agents as one of the key emerging trends in the global
packaged edible flower market:
Global packaged edible flower market: Edible
flowers as garnishing agents
Edible flowers, owing to their vibrant and attractive colors, are in
great demand for garnishing and decorating a slew of food and beverage
products. For example, pansies, when sugared and dipped in egg white,
can transform the appearance of a cake. Nasturtium and borage are
bright-colored flowers used to make salads more attractive and
presentable. Small and medium-sized edible flowers such as pansy, rose,
lavender, and viola can be frozen into ice cubes to make summer drinks.
Moreover, edible flowers are in high demand by chefs and bartenders of
high-end restaurants to flaunt their artistic skills. This has been
identified as a positive trend for the global packaged edible flower
market.
“Many dishes and food items have seen a marked improvement in their
organoleptic properties with the use of edible flowers as part of the
ingredients. It has been found that flowers that are deeper in color are
very high in antioxidant content. They abound in vitamin A, C, D, and E.
Edible flowers contain phenolic compounds that offer antioxidant values.
A moderate level of phenolic compounds in the diet can help in
preventing heart diseases and even some cancers,” says a senior
analyst at Technavio for research on food.
Global packaged edible flower market:
Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global packaged edible flower
market by product (edible rose, edible dandelion, edible hibiscus,
others) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The edible rose segment led the market in 2017 with a market share of
more than 20% of the market share, followed by edible dandelion and
edible hibiscus respectively. However, during the forecast period, the
edible hibiscus segment is expected to post the highest incremental
growth followed by the edible dandelion segment.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180926005889/en/