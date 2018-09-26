Log in
Global Packaged Edible Flower Market 2018-2022 | 11% CAGR Projection Over the Next Four Years | Technavio

09/26/2018 | 02:19pm EDT

The global packaged edible flower market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 11% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180926005889/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global packaged edible flower market for ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global packaged edible flower market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing demand for photogenic food. Edible flowers play a prominent role amid the growing global demand for food that is both photogenic and tasty. Some edible flowers of ornamental plants have gained popularity in recent times. Lavender, hibiscus, dandelion, and rose are used as taste enhancers, effect magnifiers, and additional fragrances. Chefs have begun using edible flowers as garnishing agents to impart unique flavors and highly appealing textures to their dishes. The use of petal garnishing as a decorative trend is fast gaining traction in the food industry.

This market research report on the global packaged edible flower market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the rise of edible flowers as garnishing agents as one of the key emerging trends in the global packaged edible flower market:

Global packaged edible flower market: Edible flowers as garnishing agents

Edible flowers, owing to their vibrant and attractive colors, are in great demand for garnishing and decorating a slew of food and beverage products. For example, pansies, when sugared and dipped in egg white, can transform the appearance of a cake. Nasturtium and borage are bright-colored flowers used to make salads more attractive and presentable. Small and medium-sized edible flowers such as pansy, rose, lavender, and viola can be frozen into ice cubes to make summer drinks. Moreover, edible flowers are in high demand by chefs and bartenders of high-end restaurants to flaunt their artistic skills. This has been identified as a positive trend for the global packaged edible flower market.

“Many dishes and food items have seen a marked improvement in their organoleptic properties with the use of edible flowers as part of the ingredients. It has been found that flowers that are deeper in color are very high in antioxidant content. They abound in vitamin A, C, D, and E. Edible flowers contain phenolic compounds that offer antioxidant values. A moderate level of phenolic compounds in the diet can help in preventing heart diseases and even some cancers,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food.

Global packaged edible flower market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global packaged edible flower market by product (edible rose, edible dandelion, edible hibiscus, others) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The edible rose segment led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than 20% of the market share, followed by edible dandelion and edible hibiscus respectively. However, during the forecast period, the edible hibiscus segment is expected to post the highest incremental growth followed by the edible dandelion segment.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
