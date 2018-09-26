Global Packaged Edible Flower Market 2018-2022 | 11% CAGR Projection Over the Next Four Years | Technavio

The global packaged edible flower market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 11% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing demand for photogenic food. Edible flowers play a prominent role amid the growing global demand for food that is both photogenic and tasty. Some edible flowers of ornamental plants have gained popularity in recent times. Lavender, hibiscus, dandelion, and rose are used as taste enhancers, effect magnifiers, and additional fragrances. Chefs have begun using edible flowers as garnishing agents to impart unique flavors and highly appealing textures to their dishes. The use of petal garnishing as a decorative trend is fast gaining traction in the food industry.

This market research report on the global packaged edible flower market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the rise of edible flowers as garnishing agents as one of the key emerging trends in the global packaged edible flower market:

Global packaged edible flower market: Edible flowers as garnishing agents

Edible flowers, owing to their vibrant and attractive colors, are in great demand for garnishing and decorating a slew of food and beverage products. For example, pansies, when sugared and dipped in egg white, can transform the appearance of a cake. Nasturtium and borage are bright-colored flowers used to make salads more attractive and presentable. Small and medium-sized edible flowers such as pansy, rose, lavender, and viola can be frozen into ice cubes to make summer drinks. Moreover, edible flowers are in high demand by chefs and bartenders of high-end restaurants to flaunt their artistic skills. This has been identified as a positive trend for the global packaged edible flower market.

“Many dishes and food items have seen a marked improvement in their organoleptic properties with the use of edible flowers as part of the ingredients. It has been found that flowers that are deeper in color are very high in antioxidant content. They abound in vitamin A, C, D, and E. Edible flowers contain phenolic compounds that offer antioxidant values. A moderate level of phenolic compounds in the diet can help in preventing heart diseases and even some cancers,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food.

Global packaged edible flower market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global packaged edible flower market by product (edible rose, edible dandelion, edible hibiscus, others) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The edible rose segment led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than 20% of the market share, followed by edible dandelion and edible hibiscus respectively. However, during the forecast period, the edible hibiscus segment is expected to post the highest incremental growth followed by the edible dandelion segment.

