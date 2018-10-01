Global Packaged Processed Potato Products Market 2018-2022| Growing Focus on Expanding Production Capabilities to Boost Demand| Technavio

Technavio
analysts forecast the global packaged processed potato products market
to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period, according to
their latest market research report.
The growing focus on expanding production capabilities for potato
processing is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global
packaged processed potato products market 2018-2022. Changes in
consumer lifestyle, increase in disposable income, and growth in demand
for convenient and easy-to-prepare food have led to higher consumption
of packaged processed potato products. To cater to this higher demand,
manufacturers are expanding their production facilities, which will lead
to an increase in the overall growth and revenue of the global packaged
processed potato products market.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the global packaged processed potato products market is
increase in the number of retail channels and growth of QSRs:
Global packaged processed potato products
market: Increase in the number of retail channels and growth of QSRs
The retail sector helps in selling finished products to end-consumers.
The sector has witnessed steady growth globally in recent years with the
mushrooming of convenient stores, specialty stores, hypermarkets, and
supermarkets. Supermarkets and hypermarkets form one of the most popular
distribution channels of packaged products, including packaged processed
potato products. Discounted prices, attractive shelf displays, and
pleasant shopping experiences are some of the factors that attract
consumers to supermarkets and hypermarkets. Growing internet use
globally has also given a boost to online retailing, which is boosting
the growth of the global packaged processed potato products market.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food,
“Apart from increasing number of retail channels, emergence of several
technological advances is one other factor that is boosting the growth
of the global packaged processed potato products market.”
Global packaged processed potato products
market: Segmentation analysis
The global packaged processed potato products market research report
provides market segmentation by product (potato chips, FFF, potato
flakes, potato starch), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It
provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the
market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific
challenges.
The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting
for close to 44% share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. However,
during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the
highest incremental growth followed by the EMEA region.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market sizing
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
