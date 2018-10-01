Global Packaged Processed Potato Products Market 2018-2022| Growing Focus on Expanding Production Capabilities to Boost Demand| Technavio

Technavio analysts forecast the global packaged processed potato products market to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The growing focus on expanding production capabilities for potato processing is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global packaged processed potato products market 2018-2022. Changes in consumer lifestyle, increase in disposable income, and growth in demand for convenient and easy-to-prepare food have led to higher consumption of packaged processed potato products. To cater to this higher demand, manufacturers are expanding their production facilities, which will lead to an increase in the overall growth and revenue of the global packaged processed potato products market.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global packaged processed potato products market is increase in the number of retail channels and growth of QSRs:

Global packaged processed potato products market: Increase in the number of retail channels and growth of QSRs

The retail sector helps in selling finished products to end-consumers. The sector has witnessed steady growth globally in recent years with the mushrooming of convenient stores, specialty stores, hypermarkets, and supermarkets. Supermarkets and hypermarkets form one of the most popular distribution channels of packaged products, including packaged processed potato products. Discounted prices, attractive shelf displays, and pleasant shopping experiences are some of the factors that attract consumers to supermarkets and hypermarkets. Growing internet use globally has also given a boost to online retailing, which is boosting the growth of the global packaged processed potato products market.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food, “Apart from increasing number of retail channels, emergence of several technological advances is one other factor that is boosting the growth of the global packaged processed potato products market.”

Global packaged processed potato products market: Segmentation analysis

The global packaged processed potato products market research report provides market segmentation by product (potato chips, FFF, potato flakes, potato starch), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 44% share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth followed by the EMEA region.

