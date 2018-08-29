Global Packaged Rice Noodles Market 2018-2022| Rising Demand for Organic Packaged Rice Noodles to Boost Growth| Technavio

The global packaged rice noodles market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180829005667/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global packaged rice noodles market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the health benefits associated with rice noodles. The overall demand for this noodle variety is high, especially among health-conscious consumers. With the growing prevalence of celiac disease among consumers, more consumers are inclined toward gluten-free products such as rice noodles which would eventually increase the overall sale of the global market.

This market research report on the global packaged rice noodles market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the rising demand for organic and certified packaged rice noodles as one of the key emerging trends in the global packaged rice noodles market:

Global packaged rice noodles market: rising demand for organic and certified packaged rice noodles

The demand for organic food is increasing even though organic products are priced higher than conventional products. The premium price of organic products is due to the comparatively high production costs and the consumers’ willingness to invest in such products. Moreover, the increased safety consciousness has led to an enhanced emphasis on product certification. Certifications and labels from reliable organizations enhance the brand’s image and consumers’ perception of a product. This helps to drive the growth of the overall global market.

“Increase in the number of people with digestive problems, weight management issues, has led to an increase in demand for packaged rice noodles. Moreover, increasing focus on eating gluten-free nutritious food across demographics will propel the demand for rice noodles,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food.

Global packaged rice noodles market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global packaged rice noodles market by end-user (retail end-user and food service end-user), by product (packaged rice vermicelli, packaged rice stick, and other rice noodle varieties) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The APAC region led the market in 2017 with a market share of close to 72% of the market share, followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. However, during the forecast period, the EMEA region is expected to show the highest incremental growth followed by the Americas.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180829005667/en/