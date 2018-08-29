Global Packaged Rice Noodles Market 2018-2022| Rising Demand for Organic Packaged Rice Noodles to Boost Growth| Technavio

The global packaged rice noodles market is expected to post a CAGR of
close to 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market
research report by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180829005667/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global packaged rice noodles market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the health benefits
associated with rice noodles. The overall demand for this noodle variety
is high, especially among health-conscious consumers. With the growing
prevalence of celiac disease among consumers, more consumers are
inclined toward gluten-free products such as rice noodles which would
eventually increase the overall sale of the global market.
This market research report on the global
packaged rice noodles market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis
of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook
during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a
major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market
and contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the rising demand for organic and
certified packaged rice noodles as one of the key emerging trends in the
global packaged rice noodles market:
Global packaged rice noodles market: rising
demand for organic and certified packaged rice noodles
The demand for organic food is increasing even though organic products
are priced higher than conventional products. The premium price of
organic products is due to the comparatively high production costs and
the consumers’ willingness to invest in such products. Moreover, the
increased safety consciousness has led to an enhanced emphasis on
product certification. Certifications and labels from reliable
organizations enhance the brand’s image and consumers’ perception of a
product. This helps to drive the growth of the overall global market.
“Increase in the number of people with digestive problems, weight
management issues, has led to an increase in demand for packaged rice
noodles. Moreover, increasing focus on eating gluten-free nutritious
food across demographics will propel the demand for rice noodles,” says
a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food.
Global packaged rice noodles market:
Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global packaged rice noodles
market by end-user (retail end-user and food service end-user), by
product (packaged rice vermicelli, packaged rice stick, and other rice
noodle varieties) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the
Americas).
The APAC region led the market in 2017 with a market share of close to
72% of the market share, followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively.
However, during the forecast period, the EMEA region is expected to show
the highest incremental growth followed by the Americas.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
